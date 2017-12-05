Christmas opening hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons, plus the opening times for your favourite high street stores over the festive period. Happy shopping!



It’s nearly that time again! Yes, Christmas is just around the corner and it seems as though battling through crowds of shoppers in the run up to the big day has become as much a part of the festivities as Christmas trees and crackers.

But it doesn’t have to be. If you’re someone that works right up until Christmas, it’s a challenge to get everything in order – the house, the tree, the food, the presents – and it doesn’t help that shops open and close at unusual times.

We’ve compiled a handy list of supermarket and high street shop Christmas opening times to make your life a little bit easier before the festive season is upon us.

More festive fun: It’s four weeks to Christmas! Here’s your week-by-week plan for the big day

While the specific opening times of your local supermarket may vary, most are open up to and including Christmas Eve, closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and in some circumstances, on Boxing Day.

This year, because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Sunday, Tuesday, December 27 and Monday, January 2, 2017 become substitute bank holidays.

The majority of supermarkets will operate under their Sunday opening hours of 11am to 5pm throughout the holiday.

For specific supermarket opening times please see below:

Tesco

Tesco will close all of their supermarkets on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, most Extra and Superstores will operate from 10am until 4pm, with Express stores generally opening from 6am to 10pm. Some 24-hours stores will be open from 12am until 10pm.

Large stores will also open on Boxing Day between 9am-6pm and 8am-10pm for Express stores.

For New Year’s Eve, the large Tesco stores will open from 6am-7pm and 9am-6pm on New Years Day, while Express stores will open between 7am-10pm on New Year’s Eve and from 8am-10pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local branch using the Tesco Christmas opening times search tool.

Sainsbury’s

All Sainsbury’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with limited opening hours throughout the festive period.

On Christmas Eve, most of the larger stores will open from 10am-4pm or 11am-5pm, with local stores open from 7am-9pm.

Typical Boxing Day hours will be 9am-5pm for larger stores.

On New Year’s Eve, larger Sainsbury’s will open from 10am-4pm and from 9am-7pm on New Year’s Day. Local stores will open from 7am-9pm at New Year’s Eve and from 9am-9pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local branch using the Sainsbury’s store finder.

Asda

The opening hours will vary depending on the store. The larger stores will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve, however some of smaller supermarkets will be open until 7pm.

All of stores are closed on Christmas Day, and they reopen 9am – 4pm on Boxing Day.

For New Year’s Eve, larger stores will be open from 10am-4pm and smaller supermarkets from 8am-7pm. Expect the opening times to be 10am-6pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local Asda branch using the online store finder.

Morrisons

All Morrisons will be closed on Christmas Day and will open from 6am-6pm on Christmas Eve. On Boxing Day, the majority of Morrisons will be open from 10am-5pm.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

On New Year’s Eve, the shops will be open from 7am-7pm and 10am-5pm on New Year’s Day.

Use the Morrisons store locator to find out the specific opening times of the petrol stations and local shops.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer stores opening times vary widely over the festive period, with its Simply Food stores having different operating times to the larger shops. Visit the branch finder to check the specific timings of your local store.

Waitrose

Waitrose is open from 7am-8pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve the stores will open from 7am-8pm and from 12pm-8pm on New Year’s Day.

Use the branch finder to check the timings of your local Waitrose.

Aldi

Aldi supermarkets will be open from 10am-4pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve, stores will be open from 10am-4pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

For specific times, visit the Aldi store finder.

Lidl

Most supermarkets open from 8am-6pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve, the majority of stores will be open from 8am-6pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

For specific times, visit the Lidl store finder.

The high street:

John Lewis

The majority of John Lewis stores will be open from 9am-5pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve the opening times are from 9am-6pm and all stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Find your local store for specific timings.

Debenhams

Debenhams will open from 8.30-5pm on Christmas Eve and from 8am-6pm on Boxing Day, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Opening times will be from 9am-6pm on New Year’s Eve, closing on New Year’s Day.

Check the opening times of your local store using the Debenhams find a store feature.

Argos

Argos opening times vary from store to store, but they will all close on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day, stores are expected to open from 9am-5.30pm and on New Year’s Eve.

Check the opening times of your local store using the Argos branch finder.

Heals

Heals is expected to be open between 10am-4pm on Christmas Eve, closing on Christmas Day and reopening on Boxing Day between 10am-6pm.

Most stores will open from 10am-4pm on New Year’s Eve and 12pm-6pm on New Year’s Day.

Find the specific timings of your local store using the Heal’s store finder.

House of Fraser

House of Fraser opening times will vary depending on location. However, their general Boxing Day trading times are between 7pm-9pm.

Find information on the opening times of your local store using the House of Fraser branch finder.

Next

Again, the opening times of Next stores vary, but their famous Boxing Day sale kicks off at 6am online and stores will open between 9.30am and 6pm. Stores will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Video Of The Week

Find the timings of your local Next store over Christmas using the Next store finder.

Related: 12 thoughts everyone has when doing the Christmas shopping

Merry Christmas!