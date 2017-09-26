Create a glamorous dining room with Eimear Varian-Barry

Promotional feature with Dunelm

As we say hello to autumn, now’s the time to create warming and opulent glamour in your home with the Dunelm Colonial Charm range.

With its rich, warm colours and cosy textiles, the Colonial Charm range is perfect for creating an eye-catching dining room for entertaining your guests.



Stylist, blogger and instagrammer Eimear Varian-Barry, tells us why she’s fallen for Dunelm’s new Colonial Charm range. ‘What an amazing room for a dinner party!’ enthuses Eimear about this stunning dining room, that has been designed with furniture and accessories from Dunelm’s new Colonial Charm range and styled with Eimear’s enviable eye for detail. ‘The warm walnut furniture against the teal walls is a match made in heaven and the beautiful glassware is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to the scheme’.

Part of Dunelm’s Autumn/Winter collection, the Colonial Charm range has a distinct exotic flavour with a rich palette of teal, peacock blues and gold highlights, combined with sumptuous textiles, walnut-effect furniture and brushed brass touches. ‘There are also some wonderful Art Deco-inspired pieces including the gold-stemmed wine glasses which I just love,’ says Eimear. ‘My style is all about adding glam touches so I’ll definitely be getting these for my own home’. To see all of Dunelm’s new ranges for Autumn/Winter 2017, visit dunelm.com. Capture the vintage ambience with lavish wine glasses. This ornate shape, complete with elegant gold stem is an ideal choice for dinner parties. Buy now: Pack of 4 Gold Stem Red Wine Glasses, £24 Continue the opulent scene by pouring wine into a duluxe decanter. The glossy gold ombre effect glass will shimmer on your table, adding stunning attention-to-detail. Buy now: 5A gold ombre decanter, £22 Add luxurious touches. Gold cutlery is fashionable and a warmer choice than silver. Buy now: Gold 16-piece cutlery set, £25 Dine off opulent dinnerware in rich gold and floral patterns. Designed by Dunelm’s in-house textile artist the deep blue colourway and delicate rose print of these china pieces will make your table-setting look beautifully refined. Buy now: Charm 12-piece blue floral dinner set, £37 Dipped in gold with rough edges and a scratched finish, this stylish ceramic plate looks positively antique. The shallow design makes it perfect for serving canapes or after dinner chocolate mints. Buy now: Charm gold ceramic plate, from £9

Mix your guests a delicious cocktail. Drinks cabinets are so on trend and this decadent deco style has stunning butterfly panels and an antique brushed trim for added wow.

Buy Now: Porto drinks cabinet, £285

Dress your table with interesting extras. Fashioned in distressed matt gold, this novelty crafted pineapple pot is a key trend piece and will keep your guests talking. “I just love the mix of exotic style and glam touches in this look.” says Eimer.

Buy now: Pineapple trinket pot, £14

All perfect dinner parties need ambient lighting to create an inviting room. These delightful and gold glass votive candle holders will make the perfect finishing touch to your table.

Buy now: Set of 3 gold glass tealight holders, £5

Wrap your linen in style with these beaded napkin rings. The rich jewell colours will reflect in the candle light, complement the gold accessories and add to the exotic feel of this look.

Buy now: Charm Pack of 4 beaded napkin rings, £8

Make a statement with seating, plush charcoal coloured, velvet upholstery combined with dark wooden legs creates a high quality finish perfect for making your guests feel comfortable for hours.

Buy Now: Thor pair of charcoal dining chairs, £169

With its rich, warm colours and cosy textiles, the Colonial Charm range is perfect for creating an equally cossetting and eye-catching scheme in a living room as well as a dining room. ‘I definitely think people are getting braver with decorating their homes,’ says Eimear. ‘Colour is back – I’m seeing a lot of blues and greens – and there’s a real trend for bringing the outside in, such of sprigs of eucalyptus which are a great way to decorate a mantelpiece and table.’