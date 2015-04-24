7 ways to craft the perfect handmade wedding

Personalise your wedding day with these easy, DIY craft ideas

1. Make dotty wrapping paper

Add a lovely personal touch to a wedding gift by making your own wrapping paper. Roll out flat a sheet of brown Kraft paper and faintly mark out your pattern with a ruler and pencil. Using a pencil, with a clean eraser on one end, dip it into a white ink pad and carefully press down on the paper. Leave to dry for an hour before wrapping your gift.

2. Use

photos of your friends as place settings

Bring back happy memories by using old snaps of your guests on their place settings. Print out digital photos and frame them in Polaroid-style frames (H11cm x W9cm) made from plain card and write their name underneath. Complete the place setting by adding a couple of fresh stems tied with bakers twine.

3. Use filled paper bags as wedding favours

There are so many uses for paper bags – fill them with confetti and hand them out or use as wedding favours and fill with homemade sweets. Fold over the top and secure a name (or just an initial) tag with a small peg.

4. Make simple photo gift tags

Make someone smile before they’ve even opened their present by crafting a personalised photo tag. As a way of saying thanks, this is a great idea to use on gifts for your wedding party. Look on their Facebook page and print out a photo using black and white ink on thick paper. Trim down to size and use a hole punch to stamp a hole in it. Attach it to your gift using ribbon or baker’s twine in a contrasting colour.

5. Make mini menu cards

Show off your chosen menu and leave a menu card on each guest’s plate. Print onto brown card and fill in with your best handwriting. Fill a paper bag with a grissini appetiser and attach the menu with a decorative wooden peg.

6.

Make home-made jam for wedding favours

Home-made jam is a really simple gift (as long as you don’t have too many guests!) have fun finishing off the jar with a few decorative extras: Stamp a label with the date and tie to the jar with twine. You could also try tucking a spoon in for serving.

7. Make picnic pouches for your guests

Video Of The Week

Relaxed picnic weddings are really popular in the summer. Use brown paper bags as handy cutlery sleeves. Attach small tear-off salt and pepper sachets to the front by sewing a neat line of machine stitching up one side of the bag. Tuck in a knife and fork, stripy straw and finish with a name tag attached with string.

