Wilko has launched its first-ever self-assembly kitchen range to help you attain your dream kitchen on a budget

Wilko has officially launched its first-ever kitchen collection, featuring a selection of affordable kitchens – each of which can be fully customised and easily self-assembled, ultimately helping homeowners cut the cost of attaining their dream kitchen idea without breaking the budget.

It's no secret that the cost of a kitchen isn't cheap by any means. However, there are some workarounds and solutions provided by a handful of companies that make the task of designing a kitchen less daunting and far more affordable.

Joining the roster now is the Wilko kitchen collection, which launched yesterday and offers six distinct styles that reflect the UK's most popular kitchen aesthetics – encompassing everything from modern kitchen trends like handleless cabinets and slab worktops, to classic shaker kitchens for a timeless look.

(Image credit: Wilko)

Wilko kitchen collection

The Wilko kitchen collection has been designed to meet the needs of virtually everyone.

Whether you're part of a large household in need of a functional yet stylish kitchen layout, are an avid DIY-er, or are a first-time buyer seeking out budget kitchen options, the value retailer guarantees there'll be something for you.

The six different kitchen unit styles available include: Matt Shaker, Woodgrain Effect Shaker, Slab Matt, Slab Gloss, J Pull Matt, and J Pull Gloss.

(Image credit: Wilko)

The kitchen units allow you to choose between a selection of kitchen cabinet choices with each style available in multiple different colours to suit whatever your preferred kitchen colour scheme is.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only that, but Wilko assure that each cabinet is sturdy and reliable, making for a kitchen that will last you many years down the line and continue to look beautiful all the while.

(Image credit: Wilko)

The starting prices for the Wilko kitchen units are £2,051 for the Matt Shaker style and up to £2,874 starting price for the J Pull Matt.

Considering that the general cost of a budget kitchen can start at around £5,000 if you're buying one new and can dip down to around £1,750 if you're buying a second-hand kitchen, we think Wilko's offer is very competitive.

To further cut down costs, all the kitchens in Wilko's collection can be quickly assembled yourself – saving you the extra pennies that come with hiring a professional to do it for you. It's a win-win all around.

(Image credit: Wilko)

The Wilko kitchen collection is available to shop now at wilko.com.

Better yet, in celebration of its launch month, Wilko is offering up to 15% off across its kitchen accessories including worktops, sinks, lighting, and more from now until the 25th of May 2024.

If you've been in the market for a budget kitchen, we don't think there's been a better time than now to get stuck in thanks to Wilko.