Wander through this beautifully renovated Victorian semi in Hastings

10 images

Initially hoping to buy a house in Brighton, the owners soon discovered that prices were higher than they’d thought. Reluctantly, they looked a little further afield. ‘Searching along the coast, we were amazed at how much cheaper Hastings was,’ they say. ‘We viewed a Victorian semi there, and it was a horror show, with the kitchen sink hanging off the wall and stained walls. But it had six bedrooms, and we could see that there was the potential to create the lifestyle we wanted for ourselves and our two children, aged ten and seven.’

The couple bought the house and, after a year of being unable to cook in the dilapidated kitchen and making meals on a tabletop hob in the dining room, they called in builders to start the structural work. ‘Walls between the kitchen, sitting room and dining room came down,’ the couple recall. ‘It took six months in all.’

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, April 2017