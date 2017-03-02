Check out this cool, calm and collected Victorian terrace in London

10 images

The owners have crafted a stylish home from four bedsits, and filled it with chic Mid-Century finds

When the owners upsized to their southeast London property, they took on a big challenge to create a family home from four bedsits. ‘We’d been living around the corner in our two-up two-down, which we had renovated from scratch, but it was beginning to feel more cramped than cosy. When we first viewed this house, it was a challenge to see its potential. There were sinks in every room and heavy locks on the doors, but it was a great price for the area and we would be gaining so much space, so we decided to take the plunge.’

The house was previously divided into four bedsits with nine sinks and heavy-duty locks on all the doors, so the couple’s first task was to convert it back into a family home. The downstairs layout was reconfigured to provide spacious, social areas for the family of four. An extension and side return built at the rear houses an open-plan kitchen-diner, while an en suite loft room was added to create a guest bedroom. They endeavoured to be true to the age of the house, reinstating period feature where they could.

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, March 2017