Look inside this cosy Cotswold cottage

A painstaking restoration has resulted in a wonderful weekend retreat perfect for getting away from it all

Buying this holiday home in the Cotswolds was a fluke for the cottage owners ‘My husband suggested we take a break in the country with the dogs,’ the owner explains, ‘so we decided to go to an unspoilt Cotswolds village where we could rent a property that took dogs. I noticed one house in particular, which I thought was really attractive. When we got home, I went online to see what houses were for sale in the area and the following week the one I’d spotted came on the market!’

Built in the 1800’s, it was love at first sight, once they went to view the cottage – but there were obstacles. ‘It was pretty with lots of original features and two wood burning stoves, but it was a very tired property. We knew it was going to be a lotof work to restore, but my husband loves a project.’

Builders eventually undertook a renovation that lasted six months. The house was gutted and everything replaced, including the floors. ‘Only the stairs are original.’ The couple also employed an architect to design a two-storey extension comprising a kitchen and an en-suite bedroom, plus an annexe in the garden. A new roof had to be added to the main house as the old one leaked, and the house was rewired, replumbed, replastered and new heating put in, with underfloor heating downstairs. New windows were also installed and the downstairs bathroom was refurbished.

The amount of work done to the cottage was nerve-racking. ‘My biggest fear was that it wouldn’t be the place I fell in love with. But I’ve always liked the country farmhouse look and I wanted to create a similar feel with this interior. The oldest parts of the house are the living and dining rooms so I was keen to create a cosy feel in the living room and a more classic look for the dining room.’

Entrance hall

Part of the original house, the entrance hall creates a cosy welcome as soon as you walk through the front door. A red rug softens the stone floor while a church pew is perfect for warming oneself by the wood burning stove. Pretty fairy lights add a shabby chic glow.

Dining room

The owner has has kept the oldest part of the house comfy and traditional with a wooden dining table and chairs that complement the beams. ‘I love a neutral palette and I like to use linen fabrics. I’ve incorporated a country theme throughout with stag motifs in the dining room, chickens in the kitchen and created a hunting theme in the annexe. The walls and furnishings are neutral and I’ve added in colour with curtains and rugs.

Kitchen





An eau-de-nil stable door breaks up the pale floor and units and looks the part.

‘We kept the kitchen light and airy with pale Shaker-style cabinets creating a traditional country look.’

Living room





Exposed stone walls and a second wood burning stoves creates a stunning focal point in the inviting living room. Traditional rustic furniture creates an inviting and relaxed feel and a rich festive red rug anchors the room.

Master bedroom

A simple scheme with red accents maximises the sense of space and creates a calming Nordic vibe in the master bedroom.

Twin room

The Nordic theme is repeated in the twin room matching iron beds and cool blue plaid fabrics.

Annexe bedroom

A hunting theme is created using accessories.

Bathroom

The owner gave her bathroom a country look with a rustic roll-top bath, Victorian basin and neutral tongue-and-groove panelling.

Bath, similar from Drummonds. Basin, Bence.

‘We love the mix of old and new.The cottage has such a warm, peaceful feel to it’