See how this old school house was restored to its former glory

The owner of this beautiful country home has something of a passion for breathing new life into old houses. ‘One day I went to the hairdressers in a nearby village and looked out and saw an old property with a handsome facade that looked sad and completely unloved,’ she says of the house she now lives in. ‘Half of the windows were missing and it felt like it needed rescuing, but I loved it. Then, luckily, I discovered that it was up for sale through auction.’

The old school house is located in an iconic historic village and the owner was won over by its past and its period features. ‘It was the beautiful wooden staircases that sold it to me,’ she says. Having decided to take the plunge, the owner was keen to undertake the building work using traditional methods wherever possible. ‘Whenever we replaced plaster, I got the Traditional Plastering Company to do it with lath and plaster, and where there was damp we used pig fat.’

The owner and her daughter moved in and had to live with the builders for some time while the renovation was carried out. ‘As my daughter was only four at the time, it wasn’t very pleasant,’ says the owner. But the hard work has resulted in a wonderfully welcoming home. ‘It’s a house that needs using and it attracts people,’ she says. ‘Friends often let themselves in and make a cup of tea.’

This house tour originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, March 2017