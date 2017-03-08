Take a tour of this creatively decorated (and rented) home in Somerset

12 images

Looking for a rental property that was closer to friends and family, an easier journey to work and within a particular price range was not the easiest task for this young couple. ‘We started looking for a house to rent but there wasn’t much choice in our price range. When we first saw this property it ticked so many boxes for us that we put our deposit down straight away. We could hardly believe our luck,’ they say.

The property – a three-bedroom Victorian terrace in Somerset – was full of period charm, with its high ceilings and airy rooms. Although the house was completely empty, ready for whatever furniture the couple wanted to fill it with, it was decorated in the less-than-appealing shade of magnolia throughout. ‘Magnolia just isn’t for us,’ says one half of the couple, who is a designer. ‘It was all a bit tired and drab looking. Luckily our landlord was happy to allow us to decorate the house, and so our parents came and helped us paint all the rooms white.’ The couple were aiming for a light, fresh feel – the ideal backdrop for all the colourful accessories they wanted to display.

‘If this was my own home, I’d probably be more adventurous with the wall colour – I’m a big fan of bold brights, especially zingy yellow,’ – a truth that is in evidence throughout the house…