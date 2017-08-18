Take a look around this pretty terrace in south-west London

Inside this smart, white-painted London townhouse pops of subtle colour introduce a chic edge

Exterior

The owner is the founder of a shopping website, her husband is an accountant and they live here with their three-year old daughter and two-year-old son. ‘I think your home is a reflection of who you are, so it’s worth putting the effort in.’

Living room

Define the seating area in a living room with curtains and armchairs in a matching blush fabric. Position the chairs at the edge of the seating area for an attractive way to mark the different zones in an open-plan scheme. This space sets the tone for the rest of the decor – neutral throughout, with pink accents.

Kitchen-diner

Fit bi-fold doors in a kitchen-diner and make the garden area feel like part of the house. The effect has been enhanced here by matching the top line of the cabinetry inside to the run of fencing outside, making the room look as if it extends far beyond the doors. ‘As the downstairs is very open, we wanted to create a sense of continuity,’ says the owner. In the cooking area, choosing high-gloss cabinetry adds a touch of glamour.

Dining room

In a compact room, consider Perspex furniture. A transparent rather than solid material will help to keep a room bright and open, as it works to filter rather than block the light that enters a room. Here in the dining area, transparent designer dining chairs add an unexpected modern edge to the traditional neutral colour scheme.

Home office

Go for a bespoke drawer unit where a room’s dimensions are too quirky for an off-the-shelf solution. A former bathroom on a mezzanine level was ripped out to create this office area. Clever storage built under the Velux-style windows keeps the scheme uncluttered and organised enough to provide a peaceful escape from the rest of the house. It’s always worth considering how a space can be better configured to meet your needs.

Bedroom

Pick a pale and soothing palette for a master bedroom. In this one, off-whites and creams create a truly tranquil scheme. ‘All the paint is from the same colour family, so it really flows,’ says the owner. The satin bedspread adds a feeling of luxury, while carefully chosen photographs and artwork bring points of interest to the scheme.

Bedroom

Add a touch of sparkle in a guest room. Here the owners have matched cushions to an upholstered headboard, bringing coherence to the decorating scheme. The hint of sparkle on the fabric adds a feminine, sumptuous feeling. Layering up bed linen, pillows and cushions in this way instantly updates a bedroom and adds a hotel-luxe feeling that guests will find welcoming.

Children’s room

Think about the future when planning a child’s room. In this one, the owners have used neon pink wall stickers to add a whimsical, child-friendly air that doesn’t stray too far from the main decorating scheme. Using stickers instead of wallpaper keeps the scheme easily adaptable. ‘We put shutters in this bedroom in case it changes function one day,’ says the owner.

Bathroom

Hang a quirky wallpaper and bring life to an all-white bathroom. Sanitaryware can often look too white, too stark, too sterile. Here, papering the walls with an eye-catching flamingo print wallcovering enlivens the simple suite and adds a darker edge to the house decor, while staying within the owner’s theme. This unusual design brings character, charm and fun to a plain and practical space.