When the owner and her husband bought this two-bedroom Victorian terrace in Somerset, it looked very old and tired. ‘It was in a bit of a sorry state when we first saw it, but we could see that it had the makings of a fabulous home,’ says the owner.

The house was extended and the owner used her unique style to transform the house into a bright and colourful home. ‘I like my home to be a bit out of the ordinary. I love bright, vibrant colours and fun, interesting patterns, and I’m definitely a give-it-a-go sort of person.’

Statement wallpaper, upcycled furniture and fun patterns are the key themes in this transformed home.

Kitchen

When the owners moved house in 2012, the aim was to downsize from their country cottage. The original space in this house was just a little on the small side, so the owners extended out the back of the house to make room for an open-plan kitchen-diner. ‘The old kitchen was in a narrow little dog-leg that jutted into the garden, so the new extension just filled in the area across the back of the house.’

Patchwork-look kitchen tiles are the main design feature in the kitchen, and the owner chose simple, neutral units and worktops to balance the room.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar tiles, from £18.56 per sq m, Porcelain Superstore

Dining area

Creating a light and bright feel in the kitchen/dining area was really important, so as well as the glass doors out to the garden, the owners also put in a skylight directly above the dining table.

A lot of the furniture in the house has been purchased second-hand, and almost everything has been upcycled to add character. The dining bench is an old church pew, and the dining table was found in a local second-hand shop and fitted with new legs. Both have been painted blue to echo the kitchen colour scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: Paint (used on bench and table legs), £18.95 per litre, Annie Sloan

Living room





The colour blue has been carried through from the kitchen to the living room, used on the chimney breast wallpaper and on accessories. The room has been furnished with mismatched leather sofas to create a relaxed, informal feel.

Get the look

Buy now: Overture wallpaper, £18 per roll, Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Bailey 3-Seater Leather sofa, £1849, John Lewis

Study

The owner chose a striking book-design wallpaper for the study, which is fun and adds personality to the room. ‘Although the pattern is bold, I’ve still hung framed photos and prints on top, as I love having family pictures and personal things around me.’

Note the innovative use of the fireplace as storage in this room – an excellent space-saving solution for small homes.

Get the look

Buy now: Alberton Armchair in Dalton Duck Egg, £787.50, Laura Ashley

Buy now: Gentlemans Books wallpaper, £19.99 per roll, Wallpaper Direct

Main bedroom

‘We’ve had our pine bed for absolutely ages, but painting it bright green has given it a completely fresh new look. I used the leftover paint on the bedside lamp shades, which worked incredibly well.’ Leafy patterns and prints work harmoniously with the green bedroom theme.

Get the look

Buy now: Little Greene Paint co. Intelligent Gloss in Phthalo Green, £29 for 1L, John Lewis

Buy now: Snowberry throw £26.99, Wayfair

Guest room

The owner’s love of pattern continues into the guest bedroom, this time in animal form. Yellow accents brighten up the otherwise-neutral room.

‘The guest room walls were old and a bit rough, but painting everything this soft, chalky shade gave it an even look.’

Get the look

Buy now: Yani Double Bed Frame, £120, Argos

Buy now: Woodland Ditsy Duvet Cover Set, £16.99, Dunelm

Bathroom

The bathroom needed a full refurbishment, so everything in the room is brand sparkling new, and the owners didn’t let their budget stop them from achieving an expensive-looking design. ‘Using a small amount of mosaic tiles was a cost-effective way to get a luxury finish.’

Get the look

Buy now: Chamonix Silver Mix Mosaic Tiles, £12.95 per sheet



‘If I could change anything in this house, I’d probably like a bit more space. With that in mind, we’re thinking about converting the loft one day to make an extra bedroom. When we do, I’m sure it’ll have a look all of its own – a home has to practical but I like mine to be unique and quirky too.’

Watch this space!