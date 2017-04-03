Choose the right appliances and make life easy

Kitchens are so much more than just a place to cook. They’re where we spend time together, catching up, eating and unwinding.

So when you’re creating a new look you’ll want your kitchen to be stylish as well as practical. The appliances you pick can make a huge difference to its family-friendly appeal, so here are seven key considerations when it comes to choosing appliances.

1. Choose the perfect oven

Family cooking means you’ll want large, hard-working fan oven like the Beko BRTF22300X. This smart built-in double oven has a huge 86-litre capacity and an easy-clean ceramic interior. The result? An oven that stays looking good as new.

If you really hate cleaning (join the club) you’ll love the incredible Pyrolytic technology of Beko’s self-cleaning ovens. These heat the oven to an intense 480°, turning all grease and spilt food to ash, so all you need to do is simply wipe it away.

2. Save time every day



Family life is hectic and no one has time to waste, so your appliances should work quickly and efficiently to speed things up.

Need clean school uniforms in a hurry? Beko washing machines can get through up to 12kg in just 28 minutes, and the high-speed spin option also helps deliver quicker drying times. A washer-dryer like the Beko WDIY854310 can wash and dry up to five shirts in an hour.

For quick suppers, an induction hob is a rapid, energy-efficient way to cook as it focuses heat only on the base of the pan. And the sleek design makes it a cinch to keep clean.

Want a speedy dishwasher? Look out for the handy quick programmes on Beko’s super-quiet dishwashers, which can clean a full load in 30 minutes, or use the Fast+ function to shorten cycle lengths by up to 70%.

3. Enjoy chilled water on tap



Kids often get dehydrated and forget to drink enough water – or fill up with too many fizzy drinks. Solve the problem straight away by choosing a fridge-freezer with a plumbed-in cold water and ice dispenser. Everyone will be able to enjoy chilled drinks at the touch of a button and it makes summer entertaining a doddle too.



Choose an American-style Beko frost-free fridge-freezer and the bonus is you’ll never have the bother of defrosting again, as it prevents ice build-up for good.

4. Choose flexible appliances

Family life means plenty of multi-tasking, so make sure your appliances are flexible enough to handle the pressure.

Need to cook two meals at once? Beko’s brilliant Split&Cook ovens allow you to cook different foods at different temperatures at the same time, with no transfer of flavours. Cue fish pie and cupcakes cooking together…

Find you need extra freezer space? Beko’s multi zone fridge freezers have a section that can switch between fridge or freezer – genius!

5 Get the better of allergies

With so many people, especially children, affected by allergies like asthma and eczema, it’s important to keep your home environment clear of known triggers like damp, dust mites and pet hair.

Dogs and cats can shed quantities of hair, but selected Beko washing machines have a special pet hair reduction function which adds a pre-wash and extra rinsing step to the cycle.

A top tip is to tumble-dry your towels and bedding instead of drying outdoors, as this prevents them picking up a host of pollens. Even air-drying indoors increases the moisture levels which could potentially trigger an asthma attack. For big family loads, a Beko tumble drier can dry up to 9kg in one go.

A Beko self-cleaning oven will reduce the need for harsh chemicals in the kitchen, while a cooker hood removes excess steam and cooking vapours from the atmosphere, which may be potentially harmful as triggers for anyone in the family suffering from asthma.

6. Save space

Space is at a premium in most homes, so streamlining is vital. A dishwasher is essential for busy families, and there’s no need to miss out because your kitchen is too small when a slimline version measures only 45cm across.

Another space-saving solution is to invest in a washer-dryer rather than two separate machines, and Beko models can handle hefty washloads of up to 8kg. Choose from freestanding or integrated versions.

7. Be energy efficient

Keep bills down, and be environmentally friendly with appliances like a Beko induction hob (above). This rapidly heats only the surface of the pan, rather than wasting heat elsewhere.

Or choose an energy efficient tumble dryer with heat pump technology that uses lower temperatures to dry the load. Clever, eh?

