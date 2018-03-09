This new Argos furniture range is ideal for small-space living… and it’s a steal!

These versatile pieces by Hygena are small in stature but big on style!

Think Hygena and flat-packed office furniture or wood-effect kitchen units with a slightly dodgy orange tinge will probably spring to mind. But all that’s changing. Since the brand was brought under the Argos umbrella in 2016, it’s been given a complete makeover, those boxy shapes replaced by curvaceous pieces with a stylish Scandi feel.

Best of all, the latest range includes designs for those of us not blessed with heaps of living space. Looking for affordable but elegant furniture for a first apartment? After a dining table you can squeeze into a modestly sized kitchen? Want a sofa you won’t have to ‘pivot’ to get through the door (Friends fans will know what we’re talking about)? You’ll find it all here.

More from Argos: Discover all the hottest looks for sofas this spring at Argos

We’ll start with this cute two-seater sofa in deep denim blue. There’s a big trend for small ‘snuggler’ sofas at the moment – ideal for multi-purpose spaces, they take up less room and can be moved around the house as your needs change. Oh, and they are made for snuggling, so what’s not to like?!

If blue isn’t for you, you could add a bit of sunshine with the bright yellow version. Or heat things up with Poppy Red upholstery. And if you want to avoid colour all together, there are also light and charcoal grey finishes. At this price, you could probably afford to mix and match!

Buy now: Hygena Lexie 2 Seater Fabric Sofa in Denim Blue, £329.99, Argos

Buy now: Hygena Makwa Side Table – White, £29.99, Argos

Plan a new look with our dining room ideas

Next we have the perfect kitchen-diner table. It’s big enough to seat four people, although if you like to put on a spread, it might be better for two. We love the Mid-century tapered legs and an on-trend grey top – how gorgeous would this look alongside some navy kitchen cabinetry?

Here it’s been paired with an upholstered seat that will prove totally ‘bottom friendly’ if you’re prone to spending hours chatting after dinner. Charlie the chair comes in black, white and grey.

Buy now: Hygena Charlie Round Solid Beech 4 Seat Dining Table – Grey, £139.99, Argos

Buy now: Hygena New Charlie Dining Chair – Black, £5o.99, Argos

Back in the living room, there’s a cute-as-a-button armchair to go with the Lexie sofa. Available in the same five colourways, we’d be inclined to mix and match for a fun, modern look. It’s been paired with a floor standing lamp – always a winner in a tiny living room as it doesn’t hog any space on a table top.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Hygena Lexie Fabric Retro Chair – Lemon Yellow, £229.99, Argos

Coming soon: Hygena floor lamp, £34.99, Argos

How much of this new range will you be able to fit in?