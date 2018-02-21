This is the perfect home for literary lovers

If you are a literary enthusiast, then you will love this notable Baker Street property, previously lived in by the famous British writers H.G Well and Arnold Bennet.

Completed in 1935, apartments at Chiltern Court were advertised for between £175-£750 per annum and included central heating, refrigerators and wireless telephones as well as additional guest and maid quarters and a luxury restaurant for use by the residents.

Covering 1,685 sq ft, this spacious four bedroom family apartment is situated on the second floor of an imposing, and extremely well-run purpose built block with 24 hour porterage.

The property benefits from a spacious entrance hall, two reception rooms a large family bathroom, guest WC and a good-size kitchen. Situated close to Regents Park and within walking distance of Marylebone High Street, Chiltern Court has numerous notable former residents including the novelists Arnold Bennett and H.G Wells who are commemorated with a blue plaque.

H. G. Wells, famous for his science fiction works The Time Machine (1895) and The War of the Worlds (1898) lived and worked in the Chiltern Court building between 1930-36. Arnold Bennett, who wrote the novel A Man from the North (1898), lived, worked and died in Chiltern Court between 1930-31.

‘Chiltern Court has been a desirable luxury address for notable residents for decades. Completed in 1935, the stylish mansion apartments offer lateral living in a fantastic central location. The building has two brown plaques to commemorate famous authors HG Wells and Arnold Bennet and we know that Literary enthusiasts will love its fascinating history,’ says Martin Bikhit, Managing Director at Kay & Co.

The property is available to purchase at Kay & Co.