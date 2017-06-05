Bluebellgray prints now available to hang on your walls

Scottish interiors brand Bluebellgray is going back to its roots with beautiful framed artworks

Have you ever looked at a gorgeous fabric and thought, ‘Wow, that is like an artwork?’ Well, you are definitely not alone – every time we even catch a glimpse of Bluebellgray prints, we think exactly that. And the good news is that Bluebellgray’s designs are now available as your very own piece of art.

Bluebellgray was founded in 2009 by artist Fi Douglas, a graduate of Glasgow school of Art. Her bright, painterly patterns feature beautiful blooms that translate perfectly to all manner of soft furnishings. And of course, with an artist’s background like hers, it’s no surprise that Fi’s brushstrokes work super well on canvas, too, giving you another way to bring her wonderful watercolours home.

If you have been wondering how to jazz up plain walls, then look no further. Just one carefully placed watercolour will transform a space from boring to stylish in the time it takes to hammer a nail into the wall. Ideally suited to plain-painted walls (they don’t have to be white), colourful artworks are also great if you’re shy about using a bold wallpaper pattern all over.

Whether you favour florals or are looking for something more abstract, there are lots of pictures to choose from. We’ve picked just a few of our favourites (below) to give you a flavour of what’s on offer.

Quentin framed art print, from £74

Nouvelle framed art print, from £74

Treslaig framed art print, from £74

Seafield framed art print, from £74

All watercolours are available to buy at King & McGaw, from £20 for a print only, and from £70 for a framed version. And incase you want to get your mits on other fabulous Bluebellgray buys, there is a huge range of products available, from bedding and cushions to curtains and crockery (see Bluebellgray.com). Why not go floral happy? It will definitely brighten your day.