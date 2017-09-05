No longer a leaky shelter, this modern home now has a £1.4million price tag

‘Zinc House’ looks like something you’d expect to see on an episode of Grand Designs. This newly converted, ultra-modern, five-bed property in Essex is the epitome of luxury. And it comes with a whole lot of history.

Located in the middle of a field in Essex, the property is a former Nissen hut, which were built as shelters for troops during the First World War.

Nissen huts were also used as bomb shelters during the Second World War and their decaying, rusty remnants can still be found across Britain. Today, many of these semi-circular structures are used as garden sheds and for agricultural storage uses.

But Zinc House, in the hamlet of North End near Braintree, has been totally transformed into a modern family home.

Spread over two floors, a dramatic Italian glass staircase greets visitors as they step into the hall. But the centerpiece of the house is the spacious, open-plan living room and kitchen, with bi-fold doors stretching along one wall.

Two of the bedrooms are also on the ground floor, along with two bathrooms, a study, a sitting room, a utility room and a plant room.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a dressing area and en-suite bathroom. More bi-fold doors lead to a sheltered terrace with extensive farmland views. Two further bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms are also on the first floor.

But perhaps the main selling point for the house is the latest eco-credentials it flaunts. These features cut household bills to a minimum, and include an ultra-efficient ground source heat-pump central heating system, which draws warmth from the earth – something I’m sure the soldiers would have appreciated!