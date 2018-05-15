Celebrate the big day with help from new Amazon wedding shop

Order everything you could possibly need for wedding season, hassle-free from the online shopping giant

As wedding fever sweeps the nation we bring topical, exciting news of a dedicated Amazon Wedding Shop. Whether you’re looking for the perfect personalised gift or desirable decorations for your own big day, Amazon Handmade has it covered.

From bespoke table numbers and cake stands to confetti and garlands – the new Wedding Shop is the number one stop for all your big day essentials.

When you consider that you can order with ease and expect it, generally speaking, in no time at all it’s got to be a relief to budding brides everywhere that Amazon are exploring the wedding market. The new wedding section was launched earlier this month and we have high hopes it will go down a storm!

Amazon Handmade is the home for all things artisan and crafty. The new division is full of beautifully handmade wedding decor

Table numbers

These freestanding wooden table numbers will dress up tables in no time. Whether the theme is traditional, floral or rustic the pretty foliage design will make the perfect table centerpiece.

Buy now: Floral Wreath Wedding Table Number by Rocket and Fox, £16, Amazon Handmade

Cake stand

Give the cake pride of place on a personalised cake stand. This simple, rustic design is made using reclaimed wood. The personal touch comes courtesy of having the wedding date and names decorated on the front in handwritten calligraphy style wording.

Buy now: Personalised Cake Stand by Coach House Woodworks, £45, Amazon Handmade

Personalised champagne flutes

Toast the happy couple with dedicated champagne flutes. Engraved with the message of your choice these elegant glasses make the perfect keepsake from the happy nuptials.

Buy now: Personalised Champagne Glasses by Dust and Things, £27.99, Amazon Handmade

This marble board is a beautiful addition to any wedding cake presentation or makes a special gift for the couple for after the wedding – making the ideal cheese board. The on-trend marble board can be beautifully engraved with initials encased in adjoining hearts along with the commemorative date.

Buy now: Personalised Marble Board by Perfect Personalised Gifts, £59.99, Amazon Handmade

This rustic Kraft paper scrapbook would make an ideal Wedding Guest books or photo albums, among other things. Personalise this design with your own names and dates.

Buy now: Personalised Scrapbook by Drake Designs, £14.50, Amazon Handmade

Personalised ring box

Make it with personal with the help of this charming ring box – the perfect place to treasure wedding jewellery.

Buy now: Personalised Wedding Ring Box by Manta Makes Limited, £11.99, Amazon Handmade



Happy celebrating!