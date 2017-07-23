Church conversions

Do you a-spire to living in a religious conversion? Feast your eyes on these divine sanctuaries

Is there anything more impressive than a church conversion? We’re always amazed to see the transformation of ancient churches and chapels into liveable, family-friendly homes. The design and architectural skill that goes into these grand designs is second to none.

After plenty of nosing, we’re come up with a foolproof recipe for success. Combine traditional features such as Gothic-arched windows, stone walls and timber roofs with contemporary necessities. And always make the most of that grand space with a mezzanine and double height living space.

Step inside these beautiful sanctuaries, all for sale or to rent with Savills. You’ll be in awe…

Church House, Fife

The original character of this charming church has been retained during the careful restoration of the property. Decorative stone carved arches and pillars act as room dividers and are striking alongside the original timber panelling, stained glass windows, and vaulted ceilings. The tower has also been cleverly restored and provides incredible 360 degree views over the neighbouring farmland.

Church House is on the market for offers over £695,000

St John’s Church, Hertfordshire

Is this the most picture-perfect church conversion you’ve ever seen? The entire property is surprisingly bright and airy thanks to its enormous stain glassed windows and clever lighting. A double-glazed glass extension, built with vaulted ceiling in keeping with the style of the church, provides further light. The renovation retains the original features while adding modern luxuries such as underfloor heating.

This five bedroom church conversion is available to rent for £7,950 per month

The Old Chapel, Gloucestershire

This statuesque gothic church conversion has been converted with flair and imagination. The original Gothic arched windows throughout are striking and look out to an idyllic country village setting.

This stunning conversion is on the market for £650,000

The Steeple, Angus

Aside from the incredible tower with panoramic views, the oak beams and doors are the main feature of this interesting and beautifully designed church conversion. Teamed with glass panels to create the illusion of space and light, the oak beams and wooden spiral staircase are traditional yet modern.

The cheapest of the bunch, this property is on the market for £370,000

St Mary’s Church, Surrey

This one-bedroom conversion has maintained the church’s vaulted ceiling, with its exposed timbers, but otherwise focused on modernisation and making best use of the tiny space. The living space is ope- plan, and a conservatory has been added to the side of the property. Heavenly.

This chocolate box church conversion is for sale for £645,000

