Following on from the success of last year's debut collection, Ercol and Next have collaborated once more, and the results are simply stunning

The new furniture collection features seven exclusive pieces, all with a timeless, classic appeal for bedroom, living and dining rooms. The partnership is a natural fit with Next Home being one of the biggest and much-loved names on the high street for sourcing everything you need to create the home of your dreams – add to that the beauty of Ercol’s iconic furniture pieces and you’re winning.

Each new piece has been designed to showcase the natural beauty of solid oak and glass, celebrating Ercol’s signature style credentials and skilled craftsmanship.

All of the new designs beautifully compliment many key pieces already within the extensive furniture offering at Next, allowing to you mix and match to co-ordinate according to taste.

Buy Now: Chalgrove Corner Sofa, £1,199; Chesham Highboard, £799; Chesham Glass Coffee Table, £299; Chesham Glass table lamp, £250

Designed with modern family, open plan living in mind the Chalgrove corner sofa is a generously comfortable design. Not only inviting with it’s plump cushioning this design is ultra stylish, thanks to its soft grey upholstery and curved tapered oak feet. While on-trend thanks to the grey finish this new sofa is a timeless design that would suit just about any decor.

To complement the upholstered furniture the coffee table and glass lamp table both pick up the subtle curves on the wooden frames and are finished elegantly with glass tops, it’s this use of wooden that harks back to ercol’s heritage design.

Buy now: Hartwell King Size bed, £899; Hartwell Chest of Drawers, £899; Hartwell Bedside Chest, £299.

Many of the Hartwell pieces formed part the debut collection such as the bed (above), so to complement this Ercol have now designed co-ordinating bedroom furniture pieces. In keeping with the signature style the new Hartwell chest of drawers and matching side table offer the same crafted feel, featuring exposed runner detailing and fine wood textured finishes.

These delightful additions to the range mean you can now complete the bedroom with a full matching furniture set.

New: Hartwell Chest of Drawers, £899

One of the new furniture pieces is the Chesham small dining table (not seen), that’s been cleverly designed with small space living in mind. This unique table design has a clever flip-top extending mechanism that can instantly double the table in size in one quick move, to provide extra space when entertaining. Echoing the famous ercol mid-century aesthetic the Chesham design features a slim-line table top supported by delicately turned legs, again curved and tapered in shade as with the coffee and side table designs.

This fabulous new range will all be available to buy in store and online at Next from September. (If you can’t wait don’t worry some is already available online now!)