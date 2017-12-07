20 things estate agents say and what they actually mean
New to house-hunting? We feel your pain. Learn to read the truth behind estate-agent speak and it will save you a whole heap of time and energy. Here's our handy glossary - early viewing is essential
Estate agents, bless them, have their own special way with words. And, as if spiralling house prices aren’t enough to sink all hope in prospective first-time buyers, they also have to navigate the thorny double-speak of the profession’s property descriptions.
We’ve all been there – beside ourselves with excitement about our carefully curated, must-see list of properties that have filled our waking – and sleeping – moments for days, only to stand outside said property and feel the earth give way beneath our feet. Disappointed!
Anyone who’s been searching for their dream home through months of frustrated viewings will have learned to fine-tune their reading-between-the-lines skills to Enigma code-breaking levels. But if you’re new to the game, we hope our little estate-agent translations may help get you started:
Estate agents say: Some original features are retained
Estate agents mean: But most have been stolen
Estate agents say: Gas cooker point, space for fridge-freezer
Estate agents mean: No cooker. Or fridge-freezer
Estate agents say: Requires some TLC
Estate agents mean: But only from the electrician, plumber, carpenter, builder, decorator, carpet fitter, roofer and local planning officer
Estate agents say: Part refurbished
They mean: …but then the money ran out
Estate agents say: Wood-effect units
They mean: It is impossible to say what these units are made of
Estate agents say: Easy access to local shops, public transport and motorway links
They mean: Wear ear plugs at all times
Estate agents say: Transport links can be sourced locally
They mean: Good luck finding them
Estate agents say: Dining room with open access to the kitchen
They mean: Kitchen-diner
Estate agents say: Utility room comprising light and power
They mean: And little else
Estate agents say: Active town centre
They mean: My, the locals do enjoy their ale
Estate agents say: Double glazed and centrally heated (where specified)
They mean: No double glazing. Or central heating
Estate agents say: Realistically priced
They mean: Astronomically expensive
Estate agents say: Feature electric fire
They mean: You might want to cover this up when you have visitors
Estate agents say: Mostly laid to lawn
They mean: Rubble and shopping trolleys also feature
Estate agents say: Low-maintenance garden
They mean: Concrete
Estate agents say: French doors allowing natural light to flood in
They mean: No curtains
Estate agents say: Enclosed rear garden, which is not overlooked
They mean: This house is on wasteland
Estate agents say: Gated access to street
They mean: It’s for your own protection
Estate agents say: Deceptively spacious
They mean: Small
Estate agents say: Excellent opportunity/offering superb value/attractively priced
They mean: For pity’s sake, help us out. This thing’s been on our books for months
Happy house hunting!