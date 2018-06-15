These sub-£5 buys from Primark, Tesco, Sainsbury's and more are a purse-friendly way to spruce up your home

With payday still weeks away, the thought of treating yourself to something new for the home might seem like a fantasy – especially if most of your spare cash is being put aside for a summer holiday. Lucky for you the high street is teaming with great-value buys that won’t break the bank. Read on to discover our top picks for under five pounds sterling!

At Primark…

If you’re a regular visitor to Ideal Home, you’ll know that Primark has done itself proud with its Autumn/Winter range of home accessories. Among the treats already in store this week are these striped vases. You can also pick up the photo frame for £1.50 and the on-trend faux cactus plant for £4.50.

In store only: Black-and-white striped vases, £5 each, Primark

At Paperchase…

Whether or not you’ve got green fingers, faux plants are a great way to bring lush foliage into your home. Even better, there’s no worrying about watering or looking after them. You can even add a glamorous touch of sparkle if you choose these little fellas from Paperchase.

In store only: Glitter succulents, £4 each, Paperchase

At New Look…

‘New Look?!?’ we hear you cry! Yes, it’s a little know fact that the fast fashion store also has a line in homeware. It’s not a huge range, but it is a great place to find inexpensive gifts to friends…. or yourself. This trinket tray is a lovely little treat. And if Paris doesn’t do it for you, there are New York and London versions.

Buy now: White Paris Ceramic Trinket Tray, £4.99, New Look

At Sainsbury’s…

As anyone watching Love Island this week will know, a good man is hard to find. Then again, so is a good mug – but at least Sainsbury’s has it covered. This design is not too big, not too small, not too thick and not to thin. And the pretty raindrops pattern and ‘you, me and the sea’ motif are just too cute. Bravo!

Buy now: Riviera Raindrops mug, £4.50, Sainsbury’s

At Tesco…

Poor old Tesco hasn’t had the best of luck this week, with the closure of its online marketplace, Tesco Direct. On the bright side – visually as well as metaphorically – there are still plenty of affordable goodies in store. They include ombre vases, from £5, and a fun ‘Hello’ plaque.

In store only: Hello plaque, £2, Tesco

Everyone deserves a little pick-me-up now and again – and at these prices, there’s nothing to feel guilty about!