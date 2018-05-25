Buy one full-price adult ticket, and get one free!

Following on from the successful spring show at Olympia London, the Ideal Home Show is heading to the SEC in Glasgow, Scotland. Yes, if you’re north of the border, you can get your property and homeware fix from 31st May to 3rd June 2018, at a show that promises to be even bigger and better than ever before.

If you’re a aspiring homeowner looking to buy your first property, or an established homeowner, there is something for everyone. You’ll find room sets full of decorating ideas, plenty of home renovation and DIY advice, garden inspiration, food & drink, technology and lifestyle tips.

Tickets are available to buy on the Ideal Home Show Scotland website, and Ideal Home readers can receive an exclusive 2-4-1 offer on tickets when they enter the promotional code IHMAG at the checkout.

Taking centre stage is this year’s show home masterpiece – the Innovation Home connected by Scottish Gas, which focuses on the theme of transformation. The full-size house demonstrates how a traditional Victorian town house can be reimagined for modern-day living, with architects from Offsite Factory Homes transforming it to create an open-plan living space on the first floor.

And remember to get your selfie game tight, as there will be plenty of celebrity guests from the world of homes, interiors, gardens and cooking. Phil Spencer, Amanda Lamb, Rosemary Shrager, David Domoney, Kunle Barker, John Amabile, and Tony Singh are just some of the big names appearing across the weekend – and they’re not to be missed.

Highlights for us include Amanda’s talk, ‘How To Fall In Love with Your House Again’ and Rosemary Shrager’s top tips on dinner party etiquette.

The Ideal Home Show Scotland runs from 31stMay to 3rdJune 2018 at SEC Glasgow.