James Franco’s house in Silver Lake, LA, is up for sale

Take a look at the Hollywood actor's bachelor pad in hipster hangout, Silver Lake, California

James Franco rose to fame as the Green Goblin’s son Harry Osborn in the 2002 movie Spider-man. But there are certainly no cobwebs in this seriously cool bachelor pad, which the movie star has just put on the market for $949,000.

From the outside, the white, Spanish-style house looks somewhat modest compared to the usual celebrity property candy we get to nose at. But let’s not forget it’s all about location, location, location in California, and Silver Lake is a sought-after suburb. Forbes describes it as ‘the hippest neighbourhood in L.A., home to indie stores, funky graffiti art and a grungy feel’, so this edgy pad fits the bill.

Franco bought the ‘mini-compound’, it is reported, from an Emmy award-winning costume designer of hit drama Mad Men for $775,000. He stripped out the opulent decor for a more paired back look, which may be a surprise to fans who know the young actor’s somewhat eccentric character.

The results are simple, modern and stylish. Fresh white walls create a neutral backdrop for smart yet friendly rooms, which include an open-plan kitchen-living area, two bedrooms and a further study. Scandi-style seating and textured rugs make the narrow living room relaxed and inviting.

Known for his creative flair, James has furnished his home office with an easel. With windows on both sides of the room offering up inspirational views of LA and lots of natural light, we can’t think of a better spot for painting.

We wonder which co-stars James may have entertained in his dining room? The decor certainly lends itself well to the Mediterranean roots of the home.

The property has two bright bedrooms furnished with minimalist, masculine furniture. There are also two bathrooms and an en suite.

James Franco must be a busy man – FYI, he also owns a production company – as the ground-floor garage has been transformed into a second home office. At the end of a hard days work, Mr Franco can relax on the top floor ‘Crow’s Nest’, which provides stunning views of the world-famous Hollywood sign.

From the look of his charming abode, we’d certainly like to spend ‘127 Hours’ hanging with James in this fine Tinsel-town house.