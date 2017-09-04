The nursery is sure to be kitted out with the best in stylish and classic design

It’s official. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third royal baby, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. And of course, it’s immediately got us wondering about what the new nursery might look like.

Classy Kate is known for her timeless style, and we’re sure the new royal nursery will reflect her own impeccable taste, which has won her loyal fashions fans all over the world.

It is believed that Kate and Wills chose a neutral and classic colour palette for the original nursery back when Prince George was born, meaning that the scheme could stay the same for future princes and princesses. Very practical! Although we’re sure Kate will been tempted to make a few tweaks to the decor – if she hasn’t already!

Before the birth of Prince George, Kate was spotted shopping for the new nursery in high-end London boutiques such as Blue Almonds and Peter Jones department store, so we’re certain the nursery will be full of stylish furniture and accessories.

We couldn’t resist picking out a few key pieces that we think might be making an appearance.

The Moses basket

At the time of her first pregnancy, Kate was photographed with a newly purchased white wicker Moses basket from Blue Almonds, which is believed to have been used by Princess Charlotte, too. It’s therefore more than likely to make a reappearance in the nursery of baby number three!

Buy now: Wicker moses basket, £195, Blue Almonds

According to People magazine, Kate bought a second Moses basket set from the Nursery Window, a stylish baby boutique not far from Kate and William’s Kensington Palace home. They opted for a neutral coloured crib in Linen Stripe, plus a matching stand – perhaps this will be dusted off for the arrival of the new baby, too?

Buy now: Moses basket set, £178, Nursery Window

The chest of drawers

In their country retreat of Anmer Hall, Norfolk, the nursery is currently decorated with characters from the Beatrix Potter books. The designs come from Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge – the same company that was commissioned to create Prince William’s own nursery. George and Charlotte may well have enjoyed this practical piece, which we’re sure will delight their new brother or sister.

Buy now: Large chest of drawers, £1,695, Dragons of Walton Street

The rocking horse

And what about toys? On the evening Prince George met Obama, he was photographed with a rocking horse that the Obamas had gifted to him three years previously. We’re sure the new Prince or Princess will enjoy traditional toys just as much as their siblings.

Buy now: Ayres Dapple Grey rocking horse, £4,200, Dragons of Walton Street

Congratulations Kate and Will! We can’t wait to see what the new nursery really looks like.