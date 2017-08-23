Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, panoramic countryside views, a dedicated pizza patio... We can see why this is his dream home!

An award-winning, showstopping, jaw-dropping home that appeared on Grand Designs has come on the market. And a certain TV presenter might be very happy to hear about it…

Kevin McCloud described Hope House as his ‘dream home’ when it was featured on the show 10 years ago. The five-bedroom home is spacious, light-filled and modern, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views across the surrounding stunning Scottish countryside.

The home would be impressive in any location. Yet its setting – against 18th century limekilns – gives it an even greater wow-factor.

Hope House, situated in the tranquil Midlothian countryside, half a mile outside the village of Pathhead and 14 miles from Edinburgh, was built in 2007 by Richard and Pru Irvin. Their choice of large windows has resulted in every room in the house feeling bright and airy, with beautiful views no matter where you are. An open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is perfect for entertaining…

…while the drawing room is an ideal space for relaxing with a good book.

Of the five bedrooms, four are en suite and one would be suitable for use as a study.

A floating staircase with a double-height ceiling connects the two floors, over an indoor garden that ties the interior and exterior spaces together.

Out in the garden, manicured lawns contrast with a wildflower meadow. It’s a wonderful plot for entertaining – the patio has a pizza oven built into the kilns, and the swimming pond is a place to cool off on those warm summer days.

The impressive property, which has won awards from the Saltire Society and the Edinburgh Architectural Association, was built utilising green technology and sustainable, locally-sourced materials wherever possible. A living roof was added for insulation and to blend the house with its surroundings.

It is on the market for £925,000 with Simpson & Marwick.

Earlier this year, as the 100th Grand Designs house was built, Kevin McCloud was asked to share his personal highlights from the entire history of the show since it began in 1999. He singled out Hope House, saying: ‘Richard and Pru wanted a modern building, but it had to fit in with its surroundings.

‘So the house had a hat made out of wooden shingles, rather like a lid, but still achieved the purist white crystalline thing. I liked that, and the way it nodded to the vernacular. It was a resounding happy medium.’

Well said Kevin, well said.

