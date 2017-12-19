Last-minute gift ideas under £10 that will save your Christmas

These great gifts and stocking fillers cost under a tenner

Bringing Christmas in on time and on budget is no mean feat. So if you still have a mountain of things to do, there’s no need to panic just yet. Particularly as we’ve put together this list of last-minute gift ideas for everyone from tiny tots to grandmas, and even your pet pooch.

For a gardener

Buy now: The Contemporary Home Wild Flower sign, £8, Tesco Direct

For a little one

The old ideas are often the best, and this tin box, which plays a tune as you turn the handle, is no exception.

In store only: Tin music box, £9.99, Dobbies Garden Centres

For a tea/cat lover



A purrfect gift for a tea fiend that gets mushy over moggies.

Buy now: Crazy Cat Lady mug, £8.50, Debenhams

For dashing doggies

He or she will be the most swanky pup on the street.

Buy now: Small Blue polka Dot Dog bandana, £4, Dotcomgiftshop

For their handbag

A handy little gift for when they need to apply lippy on the go.

Buy now: Coral travel mirror, £6, Oliver Bonas

For the kids

Should provide hours of fun on Christmas afternoon.

In store only: Balloon modelling kit, £5, Wilko

For nanny or granny



Inside, they’ll find cute travel-size hand creams.

These bushy brushes are great for contouring, and the marble pot is oh-so fashionable, too.

Buy now: Glow cosmetic brush collection, £10, Wilko

For a home bird

Make their home smell good enough to, er, drink!

Buy now: Gin Fizz fragranced tin candle, £4.50, Next

For wordsmiths

They can keep one by the bed for when inspiration strikes.

Buy now: Zoella Jot It Down jotters, £8 for two, House of Fraser

