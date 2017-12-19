Last-minute gift ideas under £10 that will save your Christmas
These great gifts and stocking fillers cost under a tenner
Bringing Christmas in on time and on budget is no mean feat. So if you still have a mountain of things to do, there’s no need to panic just yet. Particularly as we’ve put together this list of last-minute gift ideas for everyone from tiny tots to grandmas, and even your pet pooch.
For a gardener
Buy now: The Contemporary Home Wild Flower sign, £8, Tesco Direct
For a little one
The old ideas are often the best, and this tin box, which plays a tune as you turn the handle, is no exception.
In store only: Tin music box, £9.99, Dobbies Garden Centres
For a tea/cat lover
A purrfect gift for a tea fiend that gets mushy over moggies.
Buy now: Crazy Cat Lady mug, £8.50, Debenhams
For dashing doggies
He or she will be the most swanky pup on the street.
Buy now: Small Blue polka Dot Dog bandana, £4, Dotcomgiftshop
For their handbag
A handy little gift for when they need to apply lippy on the go.
Buy now: Coral travel mirror, £6, Oliver Bonas
For the kids
Should provide hours of fun on Christmas afternoon.
In store only: Balloon modelling kit, £5, Wilko
For nanny or granny
Inside, they’ll find cute travel-size hand creams.
For the style conscious
These bushy brushes are great for contouring, and the marble pot is oh-so fashionable, too.
Buy now: Glow cosmetic brush collection, £10, Wilko
For a home bird
Make their home smell good enough to, er, drink!
Buy now: Gin Fizz fragranced tin candle, £4.50, Next
For wordsmiths
They can keep one by the bed for when inspiration strikes.
Buy now: Zoella Jot It Down jotters, £8 for two, House of Fraser
