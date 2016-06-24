LoveLondon: Real homes and renovation stories

Take a look around our most beautiful London homes and be inspired by these gorgeous real interiors

“When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford.” – Dr Samuel Johnson

Blessed with beautiful architecture, gorgeous parks and quaint villages, London is one of the most fascinating and diverse cities in the world. Steeped in history, the arts and culture, a melting pot of international influences has bestowed London with a truly unique style.

Each borough of London has its own personality; from the wide majestic boulevards of Westminster – home to the Houses of Parliament and the Queen’s residence, Buckingham Palace – to the winding streets of Camden, complete with the canals and a brassy pub on every corner.

World famous landmarks run the length of the river Thames – a relatively short distance reveals Big Ben, London Eye, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard and the Tower of London unfolding one after the other. Nestled between these icons of architecture sit real London homes – waterside apartments, converted warehouses, London townhouses and Victorian terraces with cobbled streets.

Everywhere you look there are design icons are jumping out at you as red buses and black cabs traverse the beautiful bridges and famous streets that make London a destination city and a feast for the eyes.

