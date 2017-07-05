The amazing Love Island villa is for sale for £2.5 million

Whether you’re a fan of the show or not, the Love Island villa is undeniably beautiful... and it’s on the market

Love the show or loathe it, you surely can’t help but swoon over the stylish Love Island villa, nicknamed ‘Casa Amor’. Remove the scantily clad housemates and the never-ending drama and what’s left is a beautiful designer property.

With sprawling sun terraces and two large roof terraces, this Spanish gem has been described as ‘one of the most stylish homes to have been built in Mallorca in the last 20 years’. Perhaps this explains the hefty £2,547,394 price tag.

Located in the east of the island in the picturesque village of Sant Llorenç De Cardassar, the villa is miles away from the party town of Magaluf – in every sense of the phrase.

The four-bedroom property enjoys total privacy thanks to its rural setting and electric gates. The rugged terrain surrounding the villa is straight out of a Gabriel García Márquez novel and provides fantastic views in every direction.

The interior of the Love Island villa features a designer kitchen with an island and a chic wooden breakfast bar.

The bathrooms are also designer with freestanding baths, and the floor-to-ceiling windows mean the spectacular views can be enjoyed even when bathing!

Outside, the terraces are the perfect place to sit back and relax. Imagine laying by the swimming pool in the shade of a palm tree, sipping sangria and feeling the warm Mediterranean breeze on your skin. This really is the ultimate chill-out spot.

To top it all off the villa, which is up for sale with Chestertons on Zoopla, also comes with a private vineyard, complete with lemon and orange trees.

We wonder who the lucky new owner is going to be after the Love Island housemates move out…

Image credits: Zoopla