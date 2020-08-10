We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today marks the launch of an exciting new homes collaboration between Zoella and Etsy, which sees the star curate an accessories collection to style homes to perfection – just like in her own home.

Zoe Sugg, the real-life name behind Zoella the YouTube sensation, is an English vlogger, businesswoman and author – also one of the nicest people to talk about homes with. She happily chatted exclusively to Ideal Home to spill the beans on the new range and share the secrets behind how she styles her own home…

The collaboration features a range of 20 beautifully crafted items including cushions, prints, candles, plant pots and tea towels.

‘I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Etsy, as it’s a brand I’ve loved for a long time,’ She exclaims. ‘I’ve always enjoyed having handcrafted items in my home, adding joyful touches, so it seemed like a natural fit. The whole process was so fun – these sellers are so creative. And I can’t wait for everyone to see the collection!’

Zoella’s styling tips for the home

1. Add colour and decoration with flowers and houseplants

When asked what she couldn’t be without in her own home Zoe replies, in a heartbeat, ‘Oh, always a bunch of flowers!’ Going on to reveal, ‘I have so many vases and plant pots. ‘ I just think you can’t go wrong with houseplants and bunches of flowers.’ It’s easy to see from Zoe’s own Instagram account just how much she lives by this rule – her home is always filled with plants and fresh flowers.

‘I’m a sucker for vases and pots at this time of year as I love to try and fill the house with as many flowers as I can.’ It’s no wonder, then, that Zoella’s new Etsy range has plenty of cute plant pots – our favourite are the smiley face little pots to add cheer to homes.

2. Plump for new cushions

’I think cushions make such a difference!’ Zoe tells Ideal Home. She tells us how much she loves to play with different cushion designs to instantly transform the look and feel of a home. She adds the best approach to using cushions to style the decor, ‘Change them up seasonally’ to keep things feeling fresh.

The decorative cushion seen on Zoe’s bed is from the new Etsy collection.

But now: Handmade Abstract Cushion, £35, Zoella x Etsy

3. Style through the seasons

‘So I get very into home styling through the seasons,’ Zoe tell us. ‘When it gets to autumn I opt for warmer colours for the sofas, and when spring and summer come around everything becomes a bit more white and crisp. Styling your home with cushions and bedding is so easy to change up but makes such a difference.’

4. Use rugs for warmth and colour

‘We have a lot of rugs!’ says Zoe. ‘I love the idea of keeping the old original floorboards, but it doesn’t often make for a comfortable sitting area. So we’ve got a lot of rugs to add a bit of warmth and also you can add quite a lot of colour.’ A new rug can go along way to make an instantly style update, quick easy and affordable for any room.

5. Make a feature of shelving

‘I like making more of a feature of shelves,’ says Zoe, who has tapped into a popular trend. Dubbed the ‘Shelfie‘, it’s the art of having every open shelf perfectly styled. ‘Styling shelves is always quite fun I think, and something you can mix up quite a lot to keep it looking quite different and varied’. Zoe likes to use decorative prints, beautiful storage jars and knick-knacks to add personality to her open shelving.

Buy now: Bohemian Wilderness Candle, £20, Zoella x Etsy

Zoella’s favourite items in the collection

‘It was so hard to narrow this down as the creativity of the sellers on Etsy is so vast, but every item is a firm favourite! I do already own a couple of the Atelier Stella ceramic pots which are already dotted around my home, so it was wonderful to get to work with her as part of the collection. I also love the Emodi cushions designed and created by Egle. The designs are gorgeous and they are of exceptional quality!’

Buy now: Mini Dash Planter Pot, £30, Zoella x Etsy

The inspiration behind the Zoella x Etsy collection

‘My house has a lot of grey tones with bright pops of colour throughout, in things like art, cushions, bedding! I’ve always loved interior design and home styling and believe that with these things you can really customise a space in your home. The mustard tone that features in a lot of the products was a key colour for me as it’s something I feel really compliments tones of grey and also marries well with other colours, specifically the blue tones!

The full Zoella x Etsy collection is available to shop from today.

Happy home styling and shopping, Zoella-style!