With six bedrooms, a cinema room, and original Georgian features, it’s worth every penny!

A father-of-two is raffling off his Grade II listed family home, complete with ballroom, for just £2 per ticket.

For less than the cost of a cup of coffee, this £845,000 mansion could be yours!

Dunstan Low, 37, bought Melling Manor in 2011 for £435,000 and spent a year restoring the 18th Century property back to its former glory.

He spent £150,000 on renovations, including the addition of a new family bathroom and kitchen, but has unfortunately struggled to pay the mortgage.

The property has been on the market for two years with no success, despite the price being lowered to £650,000. With the fear of repossession, Mr Low has changed tactics and decided to sell 500,000 raffle tickets at £2 a pop to give members of the public the chance to win the property.

The six-bedroom house boasts classic Georgian proportions and original features including stone columns, sash windows, and open fireplaces. It is located in the heart of Lancashire, not far from the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District.

Part of the old Melling Hall, it boasts a ballroom and a drawing room, as well as a large garden with space for six cars. It also has a newly installed cinema room.

If you’re lucky enough to win this gorgeous house, you’ll also win new kitchen amenities, Fired Earth fittings in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a wood-burning stove.

According to Mr Low, approximately 238,000 tickets have been sold so far, taking them close to the halfway point. The competition will continue until August 1st 2017, when a winner will be announced.

All going well, the family should raise £1 million. The money will be used to cover the cost of the house, as well as stamp duty and legal fees.

If Mr Low and his family reach their target by the deadline, they have pledged to donate £25,000 to the St John’s Hospice charity.

For just £2, it’s well worth a flutter!