M&S are lighting the way this summer with trendy new lighting range

Don’t be left in the dark on garden lighting trends this summer, look to Marks and Spencer lighting for all your needs. As we prepare for longer evenings in the garden, it’s time to think about the best accessories to help illuminate gardens. Whether mains or solar, there’s a style to suit all outdoor spaces right now in stores and online at Marks & Spencer.

Create a Love Island vibe with the addition of the popular new M&S Festoon Lights. Make the most of the sunshine quite literally with the help of the stylish new solar powered lamps. Below we’re shining the spotlight on our favourites from the new collection.

The string lights

The festoon light is having a real moment this summer. The bulb is in the spotlight even more so thanks to Love Island, where strings of festoon lights can be seen decorating the garden. Marks & Spencer have the most reasonably priced set we’ve spotted this summer – with a 10m string of mains operated lights for just £19.50.

Buy now: 20 Festoon Mains Lights, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

For those looking to add more of a vibrant feel to garden parties the festoon bulbs also come with coloured bulbs.

Buy now: 20 Multi-Coloured Festoon Lights, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

The new industrial style lights play on the trend for exposed filament bulbs, a popular trend for indoors. To add further industrial charm the bulbs are suspended from what look like giant bulldog clips – a nice touch we thought!

Buy now: 20 Industrial Style Solar Lights, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The solar lights

Forget tacky plastic solar powered garden lights, M&S has a range of classy glass jar designs. The Solar Jar Lights come in a range of turquoise, blue, green or clear.

Buy now: Large Clear Solar Jar Light, £15, Marks & Spencer

Buy now: Small Green Solar Jar Light, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

The classic lantern

A classic wooden lantern can go a long way when it comes to adding decoration to outdoor living. There’s something about candlelight that instantly creates a more intimate ambience – perfect for relaxed garden gatherings. The new M&S wooden lanterns are available in both nautral wood and white, ranging from small to large.

Buy now: Small Wooden Lantern, £25, Marks & Spencer

All we need now is the weather to hold out to ensure warm evenings to enjoy the lights.