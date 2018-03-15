It's part of the new Orla Kiely House collection at Ashley Wilde

You might not let a real dog on the bed – but who can resist decking out their divan with this ditzy dachshund design? Not us! The fun print is part of a new Oral Kiely House range from soft furnishing experts Ashley Wilde, and we can’t wait to get our paws on it.

With Crufts reaching its Best In Show climax this weekend, we couldn’t think of more fitting bedding to show off your interior styling, ahem, ‘pedigree’. The retro design has a cool 1970s feel, enhanced by tones of mustard and avocado. And the cotton has a 200 thread count, so it’s lovely and soft to sleep with. We think it looks especially fab with Mid-century furniture.

Find a stockist: Orla Kiely Dog Show duvet cover, from £65, Ashley Wilde

Oh, and don’t fret cat lovers – Orla’s new range caters for you, too! Meet Poppy Cat Apple – a cushion you’ll want to curl up with almost as much as a real feline friend.

Poppy comes with a feather-filled cotton pad that plumps up to perfection. And if you do ever get bored with the cat design (we wouldn’t, but we won’t judge), you can flip it over to show off Orla’s signature stem print in lime green, which features on the reverse.

Find a stockist: Orla Kiely Poppy Cat Apple cushion,£35, Ashley Wilde

There’s also a canine version of the cushion, called Poppy Dog Persimmon, with a cute orange nose and floppy white ear.

Find a stockist: Orla Kiely Poppy Dog Persimmon cushion,£35, Ashley Wilde

Also in the collection – or should that be menagerie? – are Orla’s Early Bird cushions and Big Owl print bedding. If you’re looking for something sophisticated for a kid’s room, or fun for a contemporary grown-up bed, we think they’re perfect.