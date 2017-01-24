Airbnb and Pantone have come together to unveil the ‘Outside In’ house, a nature-inspired oasis that blurs the boundaries between the outdoors and indoors.

Presented as the ultimate antidote to the January blues, Airbnb’s new listing is co-hosted by Pantone, the world-renowned authority on colour, and was inspired by the Colour of the Year 2017, Greenery.

The fresh, optimistic shade encourages guests to live the colour and embrace 2017 with a positive outlook, full of growth and vitality.

Located in the heart of London, the ‘Outside In’ house features a woodland reception, an indoor ‘greenhouse’ dining room and a herb kitchen.

Other features include a garden bedroom with a lawn, topiaries, soporific plants and a tented cubbyhole for children to sleep in.

Handcrafted, greenery-inspired, interactive experiences will be available for lucky guests, led by local experts from the newly launched Airbnb Trips platform. Inspired by nature and Greenery, guests will hear the soft sounds of nature throughout, while they forage for vegetables and herbs, drink tea with leaves picked from a hydroponics installation and choose plants to make terrarium vases.

James McClure, General Manager of Northern Europe, Airbnb, said: “It’s hard to think of a more fitting colour for 2017 than Greenery, a colour that symbolises new beginnings, growth and vitality. Teaming this with Trips, which was introduced to make travel magical by immersing travellers in communities around the world and encouraging them to try something new, is an exciting partnership that provides the perfect boost to this otherwise dreary time of year.”

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

London is one of the first cities in the world to roll out Trips since its global launch in November last year.

There are now over 500 experiences available to book through Airbnb Trips across 12 cities, expanding to 51 cities this year.

Tempted? Book your over overnight stay now via Airbnb from 27-30 January. All proceeds from the overnight stay will be donated by Pantone to The American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA).

Like this? Find out how to decorate with Greenery.