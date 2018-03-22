Adorable chip mug makes a triumphant return to Primark

Calling all Disney fans! The popular Beauty and the Beast range is back in stores now

The infamous Beauty and the Beast chip mug is returning to the high street store this week. The cute Chip bubble Mug was an instant sell-out when he last graced stores. Disney fans should hot step it down to Primark stores now, it’s predicted this cheeky chap won’t be around for long.

The latest Disney collaboration has already largely sold out online, it’s only available in stores – from now until the end of April, or until stocks last.

‘That’ Chip mug is back…

He’s a chip off the old block, that’s for sure! There’s no denying this little tea cup is totally adorable. Seen here, as in the film too, chip is never far from his mum’s side – Mrs Pott. You can buy the pair to recreate the magic of the animated movie at home.

Buy now: Chip Blowing Bubbles Mug, £5, Primark

#it’sLit

If you don’t fancy the old fashioned style of tea cup there are chunky mug designs too. These larger mugs are great if you prefer a heartier cup to drink a brew from. The designs still celebrate the favorite characters who star in the film – Lumiere the candelabra and Chip.

‘Wanna see me do a trick?’ is the moment in the film when the lovable little chap performs his bubble blowing party trick. That scene is brought to life on this sweet illustrated cushion.

Cheeky chip is also adorning a range of bedding and accessories. The bed linen sets are available in both single and doubles.

