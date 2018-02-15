Primark’s spring homeware is in stores now and we want it all!

Tamara Kelly
By

If you're looking for bold summer brights and flamingos, you need to head down to Primark right now

Primark’s Palm Springs trend has us wanting to live the Californian dream! Inspired by retro photography, this bold collection is kitsch, quirky and fun, with plenty of visual impact for an LA worthy pad.

If you too are California dreaming check out these stylish bargains…

Primark spring homeware primark uk-bedding

Double duvet, £11; Sun Shaped Mirror, £5; Palm Tree Cushion, £3; Supersoft Palm Print Throw, £4; Flamingo Square Cushion, £5, all Primark

Give your bedroom a tropical vibe with the addition of this palm print bed linen. The large-scale leaf print sits on a pink background. Pair with the Flamingo and Palm tree print cushions for an ultra kitsch look.

Primark spring homeware primark-flamingo-lamp

Neon Pink Flamingo Light £10; Metallic Copper Pineapple Photo Clip £1.50; Round Wire Caged Light £9;Mini Faux Pineapple Plant,£3;Grey Retro Alarm Clock £8, all Primark

Hero pieces from the new collection have to be the funky shaped neon lights; with a flamingo (above) and catcus (below) design. These cool lights are bound to sell out fast at Primark’s bargain prices!

Primark spring homeware Primark-living-room

Metallic Stripe Cushion,£7; Lurex Jersey Mint Square Cushion, £7; Two Tone Sequin Cushion, £7; Sequin Heart Cushion £7; Supersoft Palm Print Throw, £4; Round Wire Caged Light, £9 Pineapple Wire Tealight Holder, £6; Pineapple Frame, £4; Neon Green Cactus Light, £1.50; Mini Faux Pineapple Plant, £3 each; Mini Cloud Standing Light £3 all Primark

The bohemian Cali feel running through this collection continues with old-school clocks, metallic mirrors and quirky photo frames. Don’t shy away from bold contrasting tones – by pairing leafy greens with pretty pinks, and sunshine yellow brights with shades of aqua.

Primark spring homeware primark-Flamingo

Flamingo Square Cushion £5; Lurex Jersey Pink Square Cushion £7; Two Tone Sequin Cushion £7; Faux Velvet Oblong Cushion £5, all Primark

The pairing of pink and aqua works beautifully on this two-tone sequin cushion, that you simply brush to display your chosen of the two shades.

Primark spring homeware primark-lights

A retro sideboard dressed with pineapples and catcus motifs feels very of the moment! The pineapple continues to be very on-trend for this summer, as it was for last year.

For the neutral fans there’s the Restore & Nurture collection, also in store now. This range features a mix of marble, concrete and rope textured accessories to help create a serene feel for your home; adding a wellness element where the home becomes a mini sanctuary for reflection and rejuvenation.

Primark spring homeware primark-nurture

Faux Fur Cushion, £7; Cream Tassel Cushion, £10; Botanical Print Cushion, £5 Mocha Twin Pack Cushions, £8;Grey Velvet Cushion, £5; Navy Throw, £4; Pink Throw, £4; Cement Metallic Votive, £3.50; Concrete Lightbulb, £6;Copper Ball Lights, £4; Copper Wire Terrarium, £5; Faux Plant Jars, £2 each; Marble Tealight Holder Trio £3.50; Rope Hanging Mirror, £6 all Primark

Natural materials and muted colours take precedence over strong brights for this For this tranquil range of accessories. Where there are patterns, they remain delicate florals in soft earthy shades, in stark contrast to the pops of brights with the Palm Springs home collection.

Primark spring homeware primark-candles

Marble Tealight Holder Trio, £3.50; Cement Metallic Votive, £3.50; Concrete Lightbulb, £6; Faux Plant Jars, £2; Copper Wire Terrarium £5, all Primark

If the Restore & Nurture range is much more up your street, you’d be quick because it’s only around for a short while long. Palm Springs is in for the next few months, while stocks last.

