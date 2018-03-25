Primark’s Aladdin range is set to fly off the shelves

Disney fans rejoice Aladdin is flying in to a Primark near you this weekend!

Primark can show you the world of Disney, shining, shimmering splendid! The whole new world to be introduced this weekend at Primark will delight Aladdin fans.

From decorative bedding with lamp motifs to quirky genie cushions this range will make many a child’s wish come true. The collection lands in stores this weekend Sunday 25th March.

There are no flying carpets in the new range sadly, but there’s still plenty to please adoring Aladdin fans.

Aladdin range new in at Primark

Little princesses will love the cushions and throws adorned with Princess Jasmine’s silhouette.

The vibrant bed linen co-ordinates perfectly with the Medina range. The Medina collection is a riot of colour and baroque-style pattern set to decorate homes this summer.

Unbelievable sights! A magic lamp is among the accessories in the new range. Unlike the film the only thing appearing from this lamp will be a fresh brew. Wish all you want but the whimsical design is actually a teapot, not a magic lamp. *It’s not advisable to rub this lamp when filled with boiling hot tea.

The genie cushion is one of the hero pieces from the new collection. The instantly recogniseable character undoubtedly adds a touch of personality – his character is larger than life in the film after all.

Not just for kids. Create an Arabian nights feel with the addition of metallic lanterns, jewel coloured trinkets and a spiced room fragrance.

The new Aladdin range is available now! Available in stores and online while stocks last.