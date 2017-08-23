Primark’s Winnie-the-Pooh bedding is selling out fast

By

Get your paws on it while you can

Hot on the heels of a sell-out Chip cup inspired by Beauty and the Beast, Primark’s Winnie-the-Pooh bedding is going down a storm.

Fans of the accident-prone but entirely loveable bear have been snapping up the range, which includes a pale pink-and-white duvet set that starts from just £13 for a single.

Primark Winnie The Pooh beddingThe design features sketches of Pooh giggling, jumping and generally looking as cute as a button. And while kids will love it, we think it’s pretty enough for grown ups, too. And, conveniently, there is a double version of the set, which costs £18.

Flip it over to reveal another fun motif of Pooh floating along with balloons, and a motto that everyone should live by. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to that adorable face every morning?

Primark Winnie The Pooh double duvet

You can also buy a cushion, £4, and a matching fleece throw, £9, both featuring our ‘hunny’-loving hero. When you’re hibernating this winter, you’ll be glad of the extra warmth.

Talking of Pooh’s penchant for the sticky stuff, a mug paying tribute to his favourite food might be our favourite piece from the collection.

Primark Winnie the Pooh Hunny mug

On the move? you can decant your hot drink into a Winnie-the-Pooh themed thermal mug, £3.50 instead.

Primark Winnie the Pooh thermal mug

Winnie the Pooh is just the latest in a line of Disney characters to be immortalised in a Primark homeware collection. Do you remember this stunning Bambi bedding?

Primark Bambi bedding

And then, of course there was the amazing Harry Potter collection we told you about last week…

Read all about it: Primark’s Harry Potter homeware range is casting a spell over all of us

Like all Primark products, the Winnie-the-Pooh range is available in store only, so keep your eyes peeled.

So which characters might be next to receive the Primark treatment? Well, we had a sneak peek of Primark’s winter and Christmas ranges at its preview show last month, and we’re happy to say that more Disney magic is on the way.

Yes, the king and queen of Disney characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, are being honoured with their very own festive collection. We’re talking baubles, PJs, gifts and more. We can’t wait!

