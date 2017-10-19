7 signs you need a professional organiser in your life

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Stuffocation is when you've accumlated so much stuff you feel overwhelmed and oppressed by our own things. Know the feeling? Maybe it's time to sort out your life!

You know the feeling when your home gets overrun with stuff? We’re not talking high-level hoarding or gross unkempt houses, we’re just talking about an awful lot of stuff that leads to heaps of clutter. Journalist, James Wallman has coined the phrase “stuffocation” – a feeling of being oppressed by an ever expanding mountain of belongings.

So how do we deal with the rise of “stuffocation”? With a professional organiser that’s how! Here are a few tell-tale signs that you need to call in the heavies to sort out your stuff…

Want to get rid of unnecessary clutter? READ: Clear the clutter with clever bathroom storage

1. You have tons of stuff stacked up on the floor…

Professional organiser floor

Image credit: Paul Raeside

In boxes, in the wardrobe and every drawer is packed to the brim (obviously with no organisation). If only you could get somone to empty all the drawers/boxes and crates and sort them out into an organised system.

2. You have forgotten the stuff that you own…

Image credit: Spike Powell

So you keep having to buy the same things over and over again. You now probably own 3 of everything (not that you can find any of it).

3. You’ve become bored with everything you own

The sad truth is that if you spend that money on experiences instead, you’ll end up getting lots more satisfaction and joy

4. Your kids have so many toys…

Professional organiser kids toys

Image credit: Colin Poole

And they don’t even notice when they disappear.

5. You can’t even begin to tackle the mountain of paperwork piling up on your dining room table

God know’s if you’ve even up to date on all the bills!

6. When you put some stuff away you just shove it all in one drawer/box/crate

Storage

Image credit: Lizzie Orme

Hey, at least it’s out of the way!

Need to banish the clutter and simplify your life? READ: 11 incredibly easy ways to organise your entire life

7. Your desk at work is a complete nightmare…

professional organiser desk tidy

Image credit: Polly Eltes

With mountains of paper, old coffee cups and hundreds of books/magazines that never get filed away.

Ideal Home loves...

Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk
Hallway ideas

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk
Children's room ideas

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
Garden art
Garden ideas

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome
Dining room ideas

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Open-plan kitchen with glazed roof, white cabinetry, white butcher's block and animal hide rug
Kitchen Decor

Open-plan kitchen design ideas