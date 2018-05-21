Homes don't come much quirkier than this converted lighthouse, packed with character and original features spread over eight circular floors

Burnham High Lighthouse is a Grade-II listed local landmark, transformed into a family home with a difference. This unique converted lighthouse towers above golden sandy beaches in the quaint seaside town of Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset.

With an ivory tower that stands 100 feet this house is certainly not one you can miss. The eight storey home comprises of three bedrooms, two living rooms and a lantern room – every room taking up one circular floor each.

The exterior

This conversion has eight floors, that’s a lot of stairs – but each floor is worth the climb, we assure you.

What’s it like living in a lighthouse?

The grand granite entrance reveals original walls which are well over a meter thick. The ground floor houses a welcoming reception/living room space.

The curved walls might make hanging pictures problematic, however they do make a unique selling point.

The bedroom

The stairs lead up to the second floor, to a master bedroom with en suite. The room benefits from a south-facing window overlooking beautiful countryside views. The room features characterful exposed granite flagstone floor.

The third and fifth floors have two further bedrooms, both with en suite facilities too. All bedrooms feature granite ceilings and exposed copper piping, giving the rooms an industrial feel.

The bathroom

The main bathroom, on the fourth floor, boasts a freestanding French cast-iron roll-top bath. The bath sits on a raised floor with slate floor tiles, giving a better view from the window of the surrounding scenery.

No doubt after climbing the six floors you will be ready to take a seat and refuel. This floor has a more open-plan vibe. The granite ceiling has been partially removed, with a galvanised mezzanine structure put in its place. This creates spectacular views upwards through the rest of the tower, all the way up into the lantern room. This clever design floods the living space with plenty of natural light.

The pictures don’t do this kitchen justice. Overhead, you look up through the toughened glass floor supported by a glass beam towards the polished copper dome roof of the lantern room. Looking down over the mezzanine level you can converse with those in the dining room area.

Due to building regulations the kitchen is located at the top of the tower.

The spectacular lantern room provides breath taking views. Word has it on a clear day you can see for 22 miles, across the Bristol Channel beyond Cardiff Bay and as far as Lynmouth in Devon.

Retaining original charm it features the original Fresnel lenses and a polished copper domed roof and glass floor.

The views

The tall tower provides these breathtaking views.

This view of the pathway through the sand dunes leading towards the lower lighthouse on stilts, is one from the kitchen

This amazing home is currently on the market with CJ Hole, with a guide price of £525,000

If you’ve been on the look out for a home with a difference, this is the one for you.