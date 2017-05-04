Shopping for a new home or just a bit nosy? Then check out Rightmove's most viewed properties in 2017 so far – there's everything from a Martello tower to a private island.

We can’t think of a better way to spend a lunch break than scrolling through Rightmove, nosing around homes we could only dream of owning. But have you ever wondered what everyone else is looking at? Well wonder no more as we present Rightmove’s most viewed homes of 2017. These are the 10 properties in the UK that have attracted the most attention so far this year, and there are some seriously surprising entries on the list.

Here are the most viewed properties, in reverse order…

10. The Doll’s House, £250,000

Cute cottage alert! This tiny one-bedroom terrace, in Porthleven, Cornwall, has sea views framed by the Lizard Peninsula and is just a short walk from the village’s harbour. The property, aptly named ‘The Doll’s House’, has two bijou reception rooms, including a dining room that is just two foot wide at one point! It is currently a successful holiday let.

9. The Q Tower, £750,000

Looking for a whole lot of history? This Grade II-listed Martello Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, dates back to 1810, when it was used as a defence during the Napoleonic War. If you like your privacy, we can’t think of anywhere better to live than a fort. That said, the four-bedroom property also offers great views, including a 360-degree vista from the roof terrace. Bows and arrows not included.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

8. Manor house, £7.25 million

Set in 13 acres of gardens and woodland, this contemporary mansion has been built with wooden beams and high ceilings to create an olde-worlde manor house look. The prestigious property has five en-suite bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a leisure complex with pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room. And if that’s not enough to keep you entertained, just check out the private cinema and wine cellar.

7. Private island, £310,000

It’s usually only millionaires that could dream of owning a home on a private island, but if you’re happy to share with just one other home, you can pick up such a property for a humble six-figure sum. The three-bedroom house in question is situated on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, which is connected to by a bridge to the mainland.

Inside, there is a sauna and an infinity pool, but outside is the real selling point, with a large deck offering panoramic views across the Atlantic.

MPU 02

6. Welsh retreat, £700,000

Cwm Yr Allt House – a modern three-storey, five-bedroom home in Hengoes, Mid Glamorgan – has been designed to optimize natural light and offers extraordinary views. Unfortunately, if you’re won over by the large balconies, designer fixtures and landscaped gardens, we have a bit of bad news. The property has now been sold, subject to contract.

5. Woodpeckers, £6.75 million

We know. That’s quite the price tag. But this huge seven-bedroom mansion in Bowdon, Cheshire, is set over four floors, has a separate annexe and sits within an acre of landscaped gardens. The luxurious family home also has a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and is fitted with the latest technology. What more could you possibly ask for?

4. Grand country house, price available on request

Dating back to 1867, this magnificent eleven-bedroom country house tastefully combines the old with the new. Set in grounds and paddocks that cover 12 acres in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, it also boasts an indoor swimming pool, a large bar and a cinema room where you can sit back and watch Homes Under The Hammer in widescreen.

3. Grade II-listed former church, £150,000

It seems a bargain price for such a beautiful building, but this former church in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, requires a lot of renovation work. The Grade II-listed church, with a huge stained glass window and gilded interior features, has been granted planning permission to be turned into a five-bedroom family home. Work on the kitchen and three bathrooms has already begun, but there’s a long way to go to turn this into a liveable home.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

2. London mansion, £16 million

Ka-ching! The most expensive property on the list is a North London mansion seeking one seriously loaded owner. The seven-bedroom property is set on 11.5 acres of land just half an hour from central London, and comes with its own private golf course, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room, and bowling alley. There’s also a separate staff apartment, in case you need a little help maintaining the estate…

1. The bird’s nest, £225,000

The owner of this property is something of a marketing expert, because their modest three-bedroom home has beaten the suburban mansions and country estates to earn the title of most viewed house on Rightmove this year.

The humble home in Blackrod, Greater Manchester, has an impressive balcony offering amazing views of the countryside beyond… but this isn’t what has made it Rightmove’s number one.

People have been flocking to view this property because of the man dressed in a parrot costume that features in every photograph! The PR ploy did the trick, as the parrot house has now sold, subject to contract.

Photos from Rightmove