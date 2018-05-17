Step inside Sandbanks most-wanted home – the views alone are stunning!

The Moorings has just gone on the market – and EVERYONE wants a viewing

Warning: the property you are about to see is likely to bring on feelings of extreme envy. The clue is in the address – Sandbanks – possibly these most exclusive residential area in the country. And this magnificent waterfront ‘super house’ is said to be the pick of the crop.

One reason for this is its location. Gardeners and sun worshippers will go crazy for its south-westerly aspect, and the views on offer are sensational. They take in Old Harry Rocks, Poole Harbour, Brownsea Island and the national Trust-owned Shell Bay beaches. On a clear day, you can also make out the dramatic Purbeck Hills.

Inside, the place is a geek’s paradise. Agents Savills say that when the house was built, ‘it was regarded as the most technologically advanced house in England.’ Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Set over three levels, the exclusive property is entered through a light-flooded glass atrium.

You can walk straight through into a large family dining room, which enjoys the best of those impressive views.

When can we move in? Take a gander around this £2.45 million Oxfordshire retreat

It’s a huge space that’s perfect for parties.

Next door, you’ll find a cosier sitting room, complete with grand piano and harp. The current owners are clearly music lovers.

In the basement, you’ll find a full ‘leisure complex’. No, we’re not talking table football set up in the back of a garage folks! This comprises a swimming pool complex with sauna, jacuzzi, steam room, treatment room, changing rooms and even its own kitchen.

Alternatively, you could snuggle up with a box set in your own private cinema…

…or enjoy a tipple from the extensively stocked wine cellar.

The lower floor features bi-fold door doors that open onto the sunken garden and barbecue area.

From here, you can stroll straight down to the water’s edge and your own jetty. There’s no yacht not included, sadly.

Create your own dream paved area: Pretty patio ideas for every garden space

If jet skis are more your thing, the boat house has storage space for four of them. It’s also got its own kitchenette and wet room.

For more substantial cooking facilities, head back to the first floor of the main house, where you’ll find a state-of-the-art kitchen. It’s kitted out with Gaggenau appliances and possibly the biggest extractor we’ve ever seen!

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Finally, it’s upstairs to bed.

Video Of The Week

Another tasteful tour: James Martin’s house in Hampshire is up for sale – and it has some very daring decorating schemes

The master suite is one of seven bedrooms in the property, with a view that should guarantee a restful night’s sleep.

On sale through Savills, the house has a jaw-dropping price tag of £8.75million, putting it out of reach to all but the very rich or famous.

Still, a girl can dream, can’t she?