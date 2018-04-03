Fancy escaping to this stunning Sardinian home in the sunshine?

Who doesn't dream of owning a place in the sun to escape the unpredictable British weather?

If you share the dream of a home drenched in sunshine you’ll love this Sardinian home. With breathtaking views over aquamarine blue seas, the villa is situated on The Olivastri Estate in Porto Rafael, Sardinia. With almost 2,000km of coastline, sandy beaches and a mountainous landscape this Italian island is an idyllic place to visit.

The surrounding two hectares of curated gardens, scattered with olive and oleander groves, stretch down to a secluded sandy beach. You might not think it to look but the house boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms, making it comfortable and welcoming for families or visiting guests.

If you fancy making this dream home your holiday home, you’d best start saving…

This stunning house was completed in 1969 by renowned architect Michele Busiri Vici. The modern Mediterranean property was designed to harmoniously reflect the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

The courtyard is fully equipped for entertaining. With a generous table, bench seating and multiple clay ovens this outdoor space provides the perfect spot to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This suntrap roof terrace is simply stunning. With views stretching out over the Mediterranean Sea, this spot is a Sardinian haven.

Traditional terracotta tiles help to keep things cool indoors when temperatures are high. The living room, with that view, is the perfect room to escape the heat and relax.

Imagine waking up every morning to a beautiful sea view. The master suite on the first floor features a dreamy walk through wardrobe and private terrace overlooking the bay.

Simple white stone walls and terracotta floors are a classic staple for Mediterranean properties. The simple and stylish combination looks clean and calm, while helping to keep homes cooler during scorching summers.

Mediterranean-style tiles give the kitchen a statement hit of pattern. Compared the the rest of the paired-back interiors this room is quite out there. We love patterned tiles so it’s a firm thumbs up from us.

This property is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of (deep intake of breath) €26,000,000

Best start saving!