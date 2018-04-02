How to make a statement with tiles

Trend-led tile designs are set to transform floors and walls – find out how you can use them to stunning effect in your home

Promotional Feature with British Ceramic Tile

Tiles are brilliant for a striking focal point or all-over flooring. Hardwearing, long-lasting and low-maintenance, they’re ideal for so many hardworking areas of the home. And the latest designs mean they’re sought-after just as much for their aesthetic value too. So much so, they are increasingly appearing beyond non-traditional areas of the home, while still giving bathrooms and kitchens cutting-edge style.

1. Check out the latest designer collaborations

The UK’s leading ceramic and glass tile manufacturer, British Ceramic Tile, is a great place to find tiles to suit your home. As well as ranges to catering to all tastes and budgets, recent collaborations with some of the UK’s most iconic design houses, such as Ted Baker, Laura Ashley, V&A and Conran, have led to some seriously covetable collections.

This Laura Ashley Mr Jones Charcoal Splashback, offers a contemporary take on a classic pattern that will take your kitchen wall from standard to statement in hours. And a focal point like the splashback or hearth is perfect for bringing together key design elements in a room, from colours to patterns.

Buy now: Laura Ashley Mr Jones Charcoal Splashback, £260, British Ceramic Tile

2. Use wall tiles in the living room

Big news in interiors, tiled walls are a great way to create impact in your living or dining room. Fancy boutique hotel-style? This marble-effect tile wall is just the ticket. If you prefer a more traditional wall, look out for the sort of elegant damask patterns, gorgeous oriental garden designs or timeless florals you’d expect to find only on wallpaper.

Style aside, who can resist walls that will look as good in five years as they do today? The same certainly can’t be said of wallpaper or paint.

Buy now: HD Distinction Wall & Floor tiles, £34.90 per sq m, British Ceramic Tile

3. Try a bold pattern

British Ceramic Tile is creating a stir with its patterns. From lush botanicals to Moroccan-inspired abstract design, quirky matching and mismatching tiles are key. Remember that sticking to a monochrome palette will give you impact without fussiness. This tiled splashback creates a dramatic effect in a chic kitchen, and has been created with Ted Baker’s Geo range.

Buy now: Ted Baker Geo Tile Designs Wall & Floor tiles, £63.99 per sq m, British Ceramic Tile

All British Ceramic Tile collections are made either in the UK or carefully chosen from overseas partners so there’s a fabulous breadth of choice. It has centres in London, Devon and Yorkshire but to view all the collections, get designer inspiration and order online, go to British Ceramic Tile

If you’re looking at new ways to use tiles in your home, you’ll be inspired by the sheer choice, so take time to enjoy looking at the exquisite heritage styles, rustic artisanal finishes, wood-effect tiles and high-gloss glass in everything from subtle pastels to colourful brights and graphic monochromes. All you need to do is match what you see with your unique home style.