Find the perfect sofa for every setting

Whatever your lifestyle, we've got the seating to suit in our Ideal Home collection at Very

You’ve tried everything. Hiding it under throws. Covering it in so many cushions there’s no space for people. Ushering visitors into the kitchen to avoid them sitting on it. But it’s time to bite the bullet and admit that your old sofa is past its prime. There’s no shame in it – after all, experts agree that you should swap your sofa every seven to 15 years.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to a tired couch, check out our Ideal Home range at Very – we’re hand-picked designs for any space, whatever style or size…

Making over a living room? Get the Modern Country look with these five key buys

For the glamorous sitting room

Elegant Grace is perfect for a formal sitting room, with her luxurious velvet upholstery and classy scrolled arms. For a designer look, choose two sofas in different colour ways – you can pick from Grey, Teal or Aubergine – and place them either side of a luxe coffee table.

Buy now: Ideal Home Grace three-seater fabric sofa, £749, Very

For the busy family living room

Lots of you will have one of these – perhaps as part of an open-plan kitchen-diner. Sofa-wise, you’ll want something attractive but robust, which can stand up to the rough and tumble of playtime yet is comfy enough for cuddles before bed. Our pick is this stylish corner sofa – it’s made from hardwearing premium leather, which will age gracefully, and there’s space for the whole family to pile on. It also comes in grey and black.

Buy now: Ideal Home Brook Premium Leather 3 Seater Right Hand Corner Chaise Sofa, £1,499, Very

More of our favourite pieces: The Very buys we want right now

For the one-bedroom apartment

If space is at a premium, it’s wise to pick multi-functional furniture that will really earn its place. This genius sofa bed is a prime example – it folds down into a spare bed in seconds flat. Not surprisingly, given its bargain price tag, it’s the best seller in the collection.

Buy now: Ideal Home Quinn Fabric Sofa Bed, £329, Very

For the on-trend den

Leather sofas are going to be huge this year after almost a decade in the doldrums. This handsome tan fellow is a modern take on a Chesterfield, with modern curves giving it a Scandi twist. Team it with dark walls and low lighting for a sophisticated, private member’s club feel.

Buy now: Ideal Home Society 3 Seater Premium Leather Sofa, £1,099, Very

For the classic country snug

Video Of The Week

Last but not least, we have a design classic that would work almost anywhere. With its low arms, and plump and supportive cushions, it’s ideal for snuggling, and the modern grey-wool finish will never go out of style.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wallis 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, £799, Very

Which look is your favourite?