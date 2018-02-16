He lifted the Glitterball Trophy and has just become a dad!

Want to know what the home of a Strictly winner looks like? Then let us give you a tour of 2016 champion Ore Oduba’s London apartment.

Ore appeared on last week’s Through The Keyhole, where Keith Lemon explored his ’13 storey high house’ in the north of the city. Thankfully, he quickly realised that Ore doesn’t own all of it.

Keith describes the grand ‘hallway’ – that’s reception to you and me – as ‘posh and modern’. Or as he likes to call it, ‘podern’.

Ore and wife Portia have access to a huge roof terrace with views across to St Paul’s and The Shard, and a well-equipped communal gym – handy for sporty Ore.

The couple have just become parents to little Roman, who has already made his first TV appearance on This Morning. So Keith decides to help out by baby proofing the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

Here he is clearing away the can of Tango and bowl of Salsa that have been left out on the worktop as a clue for the celebrity panel.

Like the reception to the apartment block, the living area has a Mid-century vibe.

A huge media unit provides plenty of storage – essential in this small but perfectly formed space.

Keith has already baby proofed the master bedroom by the time the cameras arrive, so we don’t get to enjoy the dressed space…

…however, we do get a peek of the Glotterball Trophy that Ore has stashed in this wardrobe, alongside his collection of sharp suits.

‘It’s ritzy in here,’ says Keith of the bathroom, which features a huge cabinet filled with Ore’s grooming products.

It doesn’t take long for Eamonn Holmes to guess ‘who would habitate in a house like this’. Well he does have a Strictly connection through his own wife Ruth.

One things we did notice was the lack of a nursery – we wonder if Ore will be trading up to gain more space for his growing family. Still it’s going to be pretty tough to give up those amazing views!