Get your home ready for a change of seasons with warm and cosy autumnal lighting

The nights are slowly drawing in as we edge our way into autumn. But instead of mourning those warm and bright summer evenings, think about just how cosy things are about to get. One of the most wonderful aspects of autumn is that it is a transitional period. It’s not too warm but also not yet icy cold.

It’s the time of marshmallows, sparklers, cosy scarves and woolly jumpers, before the need for thermals and hand warmers arises in full force.

The transition between seasons signals a change in lighting and colours. The autumn colour palette is deep and vibrant, with rich reds, burnt oranges and glowing coppers. These hues are warm and cosy by nature, so it’s not surprising that ambient autumn lighting is easy to achieve with just a few small additions to your home.

Getting the right autumnal lighting is about creating the perfect atmosphere. Tesco’s new Fox & Ivy homeware brand has a gorgeous selection of lighting solutions that suit the autumn palette perfectly.

Follow these steps to get your home feeling warm and cosy this autumn.

Create ambience with lamps

Autumn lends itself to soft lighting. Overhead treatments won’t quite do this justice – opt for carefully positioned lamps instead. A floor lamp will generally cast light over a wider area, while table lamps create a gentle glow in a more intimate space.

This rose-gold metal base lamp would look sleek yet warming in a bedroom or living room, and the colour palette is spot on for a true autumnal feel. A metallic finish helps to accentuate the glow by bouncing light around the room.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Soho Metal Base Table Lamp, £30, Tesco



Get cosy with candles

What better way to create a snug, autumnal atmosphere than by introducing candles to your bedroom, living room, dining room and even your bathroom? The soft glow from the flickering flames lifts the spirit and warms the soul. Present them in beautiful candle holders to add a stylish touch.

Mottled glass adds a vintage feel…

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Pink Mercury Tealight Holder, £3, Tesco



… while candlelight reflects off of metal and shines through the textured glass in this design, bringing a relaxed ambience to your home.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Large Smoke Etched Tealight Holder, £14, Tesco

Go for a golden glow

Reflect the colour of crisp fallen leaves and an autumnal sunset by bringing a golden colour palette indoors. This handmade gold metal lantern creates a beautiful effect as shards of candlelight flicker through the geometric cutout shapes. Place it on the floor, on a table, or hang it up depending on the effect you’re looking for.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Geo Metal Lantern, £15, Tesco

Add sophisticated warmth

Tall candles in elegant holders are a sure-fire way to bring elegance to a dining table on a cosy autumn night. This design, with a brass finish, replicates autumn hues and adds to the warmth of the flickering candle light.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Dinner Candle Holder, £6, Tesco

Maybe we aren’t so sad about summer ending, after all.