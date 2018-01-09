You may be surprised what you learn when your kids move back home...

It is commonly believed that it is in fact the young adult who suffers from the move back home with their parents after university or between flat shares and saving for house deposits.

The haul of boxes and bedding that left the childhood home a few years ago is back in full force, along with your parents’ ‘roof rules’, funny diets and early bed times.

However, parents’ lives change too: their new library is turned back into your bedroom, their washing pile triples overnight and the food shop list is chocker with your requests once again – it seems not only the kids find the transition back home strange.

The moving process is an educational cycle – usually parents teach their kids life lessons when they prepare to fly the nest, and then an array of student-like life tips are taught when the kids move back home.

Here are our favourite things parents learn from their kids when they move back home as young adults…

How to buy 5 things for £5

Poundland, the 99p store, anything with a budget heavy ethos is the young adults dream. You will find surprising labels, pointless rubbish you wonder how you’ve lived without and copious amounts of free food.

Parents however, loyal to particular stores, brands and purchases, are reluctant to barter for their shampoos and chocolate bars, but after one trip, we feel you may be making a few exceptions…

How to ignore mess

A parent-only house is spick and span with labelled products and a spot for everything. When the kids move back you have one of three options: a.) Pick them up on every piece out of place, b.) Clean it for them so you know its done right or c.) Learn to live with a little mess. It’s easier for all parties to shut that bedroom door and ignore that clothes’ ridden floor.

That use-by dates aren’t essential

Parents will do the weekly fridge sweep, which consists of chucking out anything past its ‘best-before’ date and then complain about the amount of food that got wasted this week… sound familiar? Kids who have lived on their own will teach parents the vital difference between ‘best-before’ and ‘use-by’ dates (the former being a matter of opinion) and how to decide whether a piece of food has truly gone off or not.

How to combine ingredients

Young adults usually live off a ‘see-what-happens’ dinner diet that often consists of couscous, breaded chicken and curry sauces, but usually (well, sometimes) a masterpiece is created. They will then pass these talents on to parents and teach how to make a gourmet meal out of three of the most unlikely ingredients. Trust your young one’s palate – sometimes it can surprise you.

To look at the price tag

Living off limited weekly funds will make a savvy shopper out of anyone, especially the ex-student. Young adults learn that sometimes it’s better to sway from your normal brand for one on sale, or buy a larger box as it will save you pennies in the future. After a few heated debates in Sainsbury’s and lots of pointing at the price tag, parents will start to pick up on it too.

To embrace spontaneity

Kids will make plans last minute, ruin planned family dinners and invite people over without warning – it’s what they’ve got used to when living alone. You can either huff and puff, or learn to embrace a few spontaneous decisions and liven up an otherwise mundane TV night. Always hold a few bags of Kettle Chips in the cupboard for these unaccounted for guests.

…and now for the other side! Here’s our list of things children learn when they move back home

So, what have you learnt from your children?