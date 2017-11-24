Townhouse featured in the Paddington movies is for sale and it’s ‘beary’ bright
The Brown's quirky family townhouse is on the market on a beautiful London crescent
Fans of a certain loveable bear mostly seen wearing a red hat and blue duffel coat whilst carrying a suitcase, will probably know that Paddington Bear is famously adopted by the Brown family. And you probably also know that the endearing Brown family live in London at No. 32 Windsor Gardens, a rather quaint yet quirky townhouse that’s as colourful as all the characters in the stories by Michael Bond.
The real house needs a little internal TLC to bring it up to the same eye-catching and eclectic standards the movie sets have portrayed, but who wouldn’t love to own a piece of one of London’s most beautiful bow-shaped streets?
With a little hard work you could turn the real house on Chalcot Cresecent into the bear-friendly home of your dreams, the pawsibilitys are endless (sorry)!
The charming wall mural of a beautiful blossom tree that grows up the winding staircase of Paddington Bear’s adopted home has become an iconic feature of the fictional movie property in Windsor Garden’s.
Be creative: 7 wall murals to transform a room into a work of art
House keeper, Mrs Bird played by Julie Walters, keeps the quirky Brown family home in ship-shape condition with some ingenious cleaning methods in the movies!
Sadly, we’ve heard the real Paddington is not currently residing at the property as he’s holidaying in deepest darkest Peru after a busy time working on the M&S Christmas advert. There is however, plenty of room for a cuddly toy version should you need a fluffy house guest of your own.
Buy now: Plush Paddington Bear, £12, Marks & Spencer
Video Of The Week
Chalcot Crescent, Primrose Hill, London, NW1For is for sale for £3.25 million through Savills.
Be inspired: 7 ways to make your house feel like home
Marmalade sandwich anyone?