The Brown's quirky family townhouse is on the market on a beautiful London crescent

Fans of a certain loveable bear mostly seen wearing a red hat and blue duffel coat whilst carrying a suitcase, will probably know that Paddington Bear is famously adopted by the Brown family. And you probably also know that the endearing Brown family live in London at No. 32 Windsor Gardens, a rather quaint yet quirky townhouse that’s as colourful as all the characters in the stories by Michael Bond. Love a movie house? Take a look inside the mansion that inspired ‘The Great Gatsby’ movie set Well, we’ve got something to roar about as the stand-in house that features in the recently adapted heart-warming Paddington movies (starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant) as No.32 Windsor Gardens, is actually part of an attractive terrace of pretty pastel houses near Regents Park called Chalcot Cresecent. And, that real yellow house in London’s prestigious Primrose Hill suburb is for sale; currently on the market for a star-studded £3.2 million!

Arranged over four floors, Chalcot Cresecent boasts four bedrooms (two with en suite), three reception rooms, two kitchens and a family bathroom. And, we can confirm that Paddington Bear has most definitely not flooded this one.

The real house needs a little internal TLC to bring it up to the same eye-catching and eclectic standards the movie sets have portrayed, but who wouldn’t love to own a piece of one of London’s most beautiful bow-shaped streets?

With a little hard work you could turn the real house on Chalcot Cresecent into the bear-friendly home of your dreams, the pawsibilitys are endless (sorry)!

The charming wall mural of a beautiful blossom tree that grows up the winding staircase of Paddington Bear’s adopted home has become an iconic feature of the fictional movie property in Windsor Garden’s.

House keeper, Mrs Bird played by Julie Walters, keeps the quirky Brown family home in ship-shape condition with some ingenious cleaning methods in the movies!

Sadly, we’ve heard the real Paddington is not currently residing at the property as he’s holidaying in deepest darkest Peru after a busy time working on the M&S Christmas advert. There is however, plenty of room for a cuddly toy version should you need a fluffy house guest of your own.

Chalcot Crescent, Primrose Hill, London, NW1For is for sale for £3.25 million through Savills.

Marmalade sandwich anyone?