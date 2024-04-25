The thing about collabs is that as amazing as the creations are, you always wonder what else the brands could have come up with together. Luckily, the much-loved Ruggable x Morris & Co collection is coming back around for a second capsule launch.

When it comes to rugs, especially in high-traffic areas like hallway floors, Ruggable have quickly become an Ideal Home favourite thanks to their easily washable products. But rather than resting on the laurels of this clever technology, they continually add new designs and styles to keep us on our toes.

This new Morris & Co collab is available from today with prices starting from £119. It's the perfect collection to welcome in the warmer months, as it celebrates the beauty of nature and encourages you to bring the outdoors in.

Ruggable x Morris & Co



While modern innovators Ruggable and heritage brand Morris & Co launched a gorgeous first collection last year, the new launch brings a whole new vibe, and it's a true breath of fresh air.

Over 14 main designs, and one doormat, the theme is all about celebrating the best of nature and bringing it into the home. As well as the expected florals and leafy patterns, they've dug into the Morris & Co archives to find a new selection of botanical-inspired designs, including birds, plants and flowers growing on a trellis and prints celebrating seasonal fruits.



The styles, aside from the one door mat (this just comes in one size), can be selected in the shape and size required to fit into your home, whether as a rectangular or circular rug or runner. So you can add some British country charm to however small (or large!) your space.

Of course, these all come in Ruggable’s patented two-piece washable rug system, and while this is great for any room, it makes it so much easier to indulge in the trend for kitchen rugs or to have a nicer or lighter coloured living room floor than you would otherwise have been tempted to opt for.



Our top picks from the collection

Here are our top three picks from the collab, to help you narrow down your choice a little.

Enjoy exploring the new designs – and if it's your first time using Ruggable, wait for the washable element to change the game for you!