Give a teen room a fresh Scandi style with these key buys

Kids spend a lot of time in their bedroom, so make it an upbeat place to study, sleep and hang out with a Scandi style scheme that they will love for years to come.

It doesn’t cost much to create a space your teenager will love. The right textiles and soft furnishings will add on-trend colour, pattern and fun.

The rug

Go for a geometric rug for colour, cosiness and cool Scandi style. And, they can take it away with them to uni. The velour-effect pile gives it a subtle shimmer that’s sure to impress even the fussiest teen.

Buy now: Ideal Home Tyrell Geometric Rug, £49.99, Very

The bedlinen

Nothing lifts a room more quickly or inexpensively than a pretty patterned duvet cover, and the fabric is rich in 180 thread count cotton, so it feels extra soft and cosy.

Buy now: Ideal Home Naomi Cotton Rich Duvet Cover Set, £35, Very

The bed

This double bed frame puts a modern spin on the classic winged headboard shape. Ideal for creating a Scandi look on a budget, this simple and versatile bed will suit all kinds of colour schemes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Harmony double bed frame, £499, Very

The chest of drawers

Grey-coloured furniture works in all schemes, so it’s a great foundation in a teenager’s ever-changing bedroom.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Hannah 4 Drawer Chest, £149, Very

The mirror

This Scandi mirror is oh-so cool. Add a subtle hint of modern abstract art to your walls with this eye-catching circular mirror.

Buy now: Ideal Home 3 Colour Circle mirror, £99.99, Very

Will you be adding Scandi style to your teenager’s bedroom? We think they’ll love it, and you will, too!