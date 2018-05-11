Give a teen room a fresh Scandi style with these key buys

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Shop your way into the season with Ideal Home and Very's homeware collection

Kids spend a lot of time in their bedroom, so make it an upbeat place to study, sleep and hang out with a Scandi style scheme that they will love for years to come.

It doesn’t cost much to create a space your teenager will love. The right textiles and soft furnishings will add on-trend colour, pattern and fun.

Another look to try: Get the Mid-century modern look with these five key buys

Very

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

The rug

very scandi style geometric rug

Go for a geometric rug for colour, cosiness and cool Scandi style. And, they can take it away with them to uni. The velour-effect pile gives it a subtle shimmer that’s sure to impress even the fussiest teen.

Buy now: Ideal Home Tyrell Geometric Rug, £49.99, Very

The bedlinen

very scandi style

Nothing lifts a room more quickly or inexpensively than a pretty patterned duvet cover, and the fabric is rich in 180 thread count cotton, so it feels extra soft and cosy.

Buy now: Ideal Home Naomi Cotton Rich Duvet Cover Set, £35, Very

The bed

very scandi style

This double bed frame puts a modern spin on the classic winged headboard shape. Ideal for creating a Scandi look on a budget, this simple and versatile bed will suit all kinds of colour schemes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Harmony double bed frame, £499, Very

The chest of drawers

very scandi style

Grey-coloured furniture works in all schemes, so it’s a great foundation in a teenager’s ever-changing bedroom.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Hannah 4 Drawer Chest, £149, Very

The mirror

very scandi style

This Scandi mirror is oh-so cool. Add a subtle hint of modern abstract art to your walls with this eye-catching circular mirror.

Buy now: Ideal Home 3 Colour Circle mirror, £99.99, Very

Another look to try: Get the Modern Country look with these five key buys

Will you be adding Scandi style to your teenager’s bedroom? We think they’ll love it, and you will, too!

Ideal Home loves...

Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps